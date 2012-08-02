UPDATE 2-Porsche, Audi lift VW to record underlying profit
* Books higher-than-expected one-off charges in 2016 (Adds CEO comment, details)
Financial Times
Headlines
NATIONALISING RBS ON THE TABLE -
FED HINTS AT FRESH ACTION ON ECONOMY -
NYSE REVIEWS TRADING AFTER ALGO GLITCH -
BACON TO RETURN $2 BLN TO INVESTORS -
EUROPE AND ASIA WEAKNESS DENTS US REVENUES -
UK LENDERS SET TO TAKE CONTROL OF MOUCHEL -
SOC GEN CHIEF WARNS ON FRANCE FINANCE TAX -
EL JAMES SHADES HARRY POTTER ON AMAZON -
Overview
NATIONALISING RBS ON THE TABLE
Senior government figures are discussing the possibility of buying out private investors in Royal Bank of Scotland. link.reuters.com/dan79s
FED HINTS AT FRESH ACTION ON ECONOMY
The U.S. Federal Reserve raised hopes that it will act to boost the economy in September. link.reuters.com/fan79s
NYSE REVIEWS TRADING AFTER ALGO GLITCH
The New York Stock Exchange was on Wednesday reviewing highly unusual trading in 148 stocks after an electronic trading system malfunctioned. link.reuters.com/gan79s
BACON TO RETURN $2 BLN TO INVESTORS
Head of Moore Capital Louis Bacon plans to return some $2 billion to investors in his flagship fund to make it more nimble. link.reuters.com/han79s
EUROPE AND ASIA WEAKNESS DENTS US REVENUES
U.S. corporate revenue growth slowed considerably in the second quarter due to weakness in Europe and Asia and a strong dollar. link.reuters.com/jan79s
UK LENDERS SET TO TAKE CONTROL OF MOUCHEL
A consortium of banks is poised to take control of Mouchel , after the highly leveraged outsourcing group agreed a debt-for-equity swap with its lenders. link.reuters.com/kan79s
SOC GEN CHIEF WARNS ON FRANCE FINANCE TAX
Frederic Oudea, chairman and chief executive of Societe Generale, said that France's new tax on financial transactions risked making European assets less attractive. link.reuters.com/man79s
EL JAMES SHADES HARRY POTTER ON AMAZON
E.L. James's Fifty Shades erotic trilogy has overtaken sales of JK Rowling's entire Harry Potter series on Amazon.co.uk . link.reuters.com/nan79s
($1 = 0.6415 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
* Books higher-than-expected one-off charges in 2016 (Adds CEO comment, details)
* U.S. drillers add rigs for sixth straight week -Baker Hughes
* Regency Centers stockholders approve proposed merger with Equity One