NATIONALISING RBS ON THE TABLE

Senior government figures are discussing the possibility of buying out private investors in Royal Bank of Scotland. link.reuters.com/dan79s

FED HINTS AT FRESH ACTION ON ECONOMY

The U.S. Federal Reserve raised hopes that it will act to boost the economy in September. link.reuters.com/fan79s

NYSE REVIEWS TRADING AFTER ALGO GLITCH

The New York Stock Exchange was on Wednesday reviewing highly unusual trading in 148 stocks after an electronic trading system malfunctioned. link.reuters.com/gan79s

BACON TO RETURN $2 BLN TO INVESTORS

Head of Moore Capital Louis Bacon plans to return some $2 billion to investors in his flagship fund to make it more nimble. link.reuters.com/han79s

EUROPE AND ASIA WEAKNESS DENTS US REVENUES

U.S. corporate revenue growth slowed considerably in the second quarter due to weakness in Europe and Asia and a strong dollar. link.reuters.com/jan79s

UK LENDERS SET TO TAKE CONTROL OF MOUCHEL

A consortium of banks is poised to take control of Mouchel , after the highly leveraged outsourcing group agreed a debt-for-equity swap with its lenders. link.reuters.com/kan79s

SOC GEN CHIEF WARNS ON FRANCE FINANCE TAX

Frederic Oudea, chairman and chief executive of Societe Generale, said that France's new tax on financial transactions risked making European assets less attractive. link.reuters.com/man79s

EL JAMES SHADES HARRY POTTER ON AMAZON

E.L. James's Fifty Shades erotic trilogy has overtaken sales of JK Rowling's entire Harry Potter series on Amazon.co.uk . link.reuters.com/nan79s

($1 = 0.6415 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)