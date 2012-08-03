BRIEF-New York says Con Ed reaches $153.3 mln settlement over fatal Harlem blast
* New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces $153.3 million settlement with Con Edison arising from 2014 gas explosion in East Harlem
Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
DRAGHI PREPARES FOR FRESH BOND BUYING
Mario Draghi demanded euro zone governments turn to existing rescue funds before any intervention by the ECB. link.reuters.com/qus79s
ANNAN QUITS AS UN ENVOY TO SYRIA
Kofi Annan quit as the U.N.-Arab League Joint Special Envoy for Syria blaming politics within the U.N. Security Council. link.reuters.com/rus79s
TRADING GLITCH COSTS KNIGHT $440 MILLION
Knight Capital Group revealed a $440 million pre-tax loss from erroneous trading positions triggered by a software glitch. link.reuters.com/sus79s
SONY AND SHARP HIGHLIGHT SECTOR WOES
A profit warning from Sony and a massive loss forecast from Sharp have highlighted the depth of the problems facing Japan's consumer electronics industry. link.reuters.com/tus79s
HMV CEO QUITS AFTER SIX YEARS
HMV's CEO is quitting after six years as the retailer's chief executive. link.reuters.com/dys79s
CATHOLIC FUND FAILS TO CONVINCE BELIEVERS
JP Morgan is to close a fund that was set up to invest in line with Catholic beliefs. link.reuters.com/wus79s
SIEMENS SETS OUT 3 BLN EUR SHARE REPURCHASE
Siemens has started a share repurchase programme worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.65 billion) to be carried out by the end of this year. link.reuters.com/xus79s
DARLING CONSIDERED FULL RBS NATIONALISATION
Alistair Darling came within a whisker of fully nationalising the Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds in January 2009. link.reuters.com/zus79s
BOFA IN SETTLEMENT TALKS WITH FANNIE MAE
Bank of America Corp is in talks with Fannie Mae to resolve a dispute over bad mortgages. link.reuters.com/cys79s
($1 = 0.6444 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
* ARRIS International plc says it has renewed its multi-year sponsorship agreement with Joe Gibbs Racing
* Signed share purchase agreement with financial institution in context of its share buyback program