Financial Times

Headlines

DRAGHI PREPARES FOR FRESH BOND BUYING -

link.reuters.com/qus79s

ANNAN QUITS AS UN ENVOY TO SYRIA -

link.reuters.com/rus79s

TRADING GLITCH COSTS KNIGHT $440 MILLION -

link.reuters.com/sus79s

SONY AND SHARP HIGHLIGHT SECTOR WOES -

link.reuters.com/tus79s

HMV CEO QUITS AFTER SIX YEARS -

link.reuters.com/tus79s

CATHOLIC FUND FAILS TO CONVINCE BELIEVERS -

link.reuters.com/wus79s

SIEMENS SETS OUT 3 BLN EUR SHARE REPURCHASE -

link.reuters.com/xus79s

DARLING CONSIDERED FULL RBS NATIONALISATION -

link.reuters.com/zus79s

BOFA IN SETTLEMENT TALKS WITH FANNIE MAE -

link.reuters.com/cys79s

Overview

DRAGHI PREPARES FOR FRESH BOND BUYING

Mario Draghi demanded euro zone governments turn to existing rescue funds before any intervention by the ECB. link.reuters.com/qus79s

ANNAN QUITS AS UN ENVOY TO SYRIA

Kofi Annan quit as the U.N.-Arab League Joint Special Envoy for Syria blaming politics within the U.N. Security Council. link.reuters.com/rus79s

TRADING GLITCH COSTS KNIGHT $440 MILLION

Knight Capital Group revealed a $440 million pre-tax loss from erroneous trading positions triggered by a software glitch. link.reuters.com/sus79s

SONY AND SHARP HIGHLIGHT SECTOR WOES

A profit warning from Sony and a massive loss forecast from Sharp have highlighted the depth of the problems facing Japan's consumer electronics industry. link.reuters.com/tus79s

HMV CEO QUITS AFTER SIX YEARS

HMV's CEO is quitting after six years as the retailer's chief executive. link.reuters.com/dys79s

CATHOLIC FUND FAILS TO CONVINCE BELIEVERS

JP Morgan is to close a fund that was set up to invest in line with Catholic beliefs. link.reuters.com/wus79s

SIEMENS SETS OUT 3 BLN EUR SHARE REPURCHASE

Siemens has started a share repurchase programme worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.65 billion) to be carried out by the end of this year. link.reuters.com/xus79s

DARLING CONSIDERED FULL RBS NATIONALISATION

Alistair Darling came within a whisker of fully nationalising the Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds in January 2009. link.reuters.com/zus79s

BOFA IN SETTLEMENT TALKS WITH FANNIE MAE

Bank of America Corp is in talks with Fannie Mae to resolve a dispute over bad mortgages. link.reuters.com/cys79s

($1 = 0.6444 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)