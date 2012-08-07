Financial Times

Headlines

Overview

STAN CHART ACCUSED OF HIDING IRAN DEALINGS

New York state's financial watchdog accused Standard Chartered of hiding $250 billion of transactions with the Iranian government. link.reuters.com/hyf89s

BANK SCANDAL BOOSTS UK ECONOMY

Refunds of mis-sold PPI are doing more to boost Britain's economy than government initiatives to stimulate growth, official and bank data show. link.reuters.com/jyf89s

NASA LANDS CURIOSITY ROBOT ROVER ON MARS

Curiosity, Nasa's $2.5 billion robotic rover, landed safely on Mars on Monday morning after a complex descent involving a parachute, retrorockets and a hovering "sky crane". link.reuters.com/kyf89s

FIRMS AGREE TO INJECT $400 MLN INTO KNIGHT

A group of investors rescued Knight Capital Group in a $400 million deal that keeps the leader in U.S. equities market-making in business. link.reuters.com/myf89s

BEST BUY FOUNDER PROPOSES $9 BLN BUYOUT

Best Buy Co founder Richard Schulze on Monday offered to take the struggling U.S. electronics retailer private. link.reuters.com/nyf89s

BHP IN PROTRACTED TALKS WITH HARRY WINSTON

BHP Billiton is in protracted talks with Harry Winston, the Canadian mining and retail group, about a sale of its diamond business. link.reuters.com/pyf89s

ACER CHIEF TAKES AIM AT MICROSOFT SURFACE

Acer, the world's fourth largest computer manufacturer by shipments, has attacked Microsoft's planned move into tablets. link.reuters.com/qyf89s

HMV MOVES TO REPLACE FINANCE DIRECTOR

HMV is close to naming Carphone Warehouse executive Ian Kenyon as its new finance director. link.reuters.com/ryf89s

($1 = 0.6404 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)