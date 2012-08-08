Financial Times

Headlines

Overview

STAN CHART HITS BACK ON IRAN CLAIMS

Standard Chartered hit back hard on Tuesday against U.S. regulatory attempts to cast it as a "rogue institution". link.reuters.com/vuk89s

GOLD BRINGS TEARY QUIVER TO STIFF UPPER LIPS

Britain won four more gold medals at the London Olympics on Tuesday, surging past the modern record of 19 set in Beijing. link.reuters.com/wuk89s

XSTRATA TO TRIM CAPITAL SPENDING

Xstrata on Tuesday sought to underline its standalone growth prospects and pledged to prune capital spending. link.reuters.com/xuk89s

OUTPUT SHORTFALLS STRAIN TEA MARKET

The price of tea has reached a 2 1/2-year high as poor crops in some of the world's most important producers strain supplies. link.reuters.com/zuk89s

YIELDS ON US JUNK-RATED DEBT HIT NEW LOWS

Demand for U.S. junk-rated debt has propelled yields towards new low. link.reuters.com/byk89s

STANCHART PROBE SHARES HIT OVER IRAN PROBE

Shares in Standard Chartered plunged by as much as 24 percent on Tuesday after a probe found it laundered funds for Iran. link.reuters.com/cyk89s

BRITISH MPS ACCUSE US OF ANTI-CITY AGENDA

Several senior British MPs on Tuesday accused U.S. regulators of pursuing an anti-City of London agenda. link.reuters.com/dyk89s

COALITION TRY TO DRAW LINE UNDER 'WORST DOMESTIC'

British coalition leaders David Cameron and Nick Clegg launch a "midterm review" of the coalition when MPs return in the the autumn. link.reuters.com/fyk89s

US SEEKS $3 BLN FOR SUDAN OIL DEAL

The U.S. wants China and Arab states to help foot the $3 billion bill for a deal designed to unlock oil production in Sudan and South Sudan. link.reuters.com/gyk89s

AMAZON LAUNCHES TEXTBOOK RENTAL SERVICE

Amazon.com has launched a textbook rental service, allowing U.S. students to borrow print editions for a school term at up to 70 percent off the price of new titles. link.reuters.com/hyk89s

($1 = 0.6390 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)