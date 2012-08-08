U.S. judge denies tribes' request to block completion of Dakota pipeline
Financial Times
Headlines
STAN CHART HITS BACK ON IRAN CLAIMS -
GOLD BRINGS TEARY QUIVER TO STIFF UPPER LIPS -
XSTRATA TO TRIM CAPITAL SPENDING -
OUTPUT SHORTFALLS STRAIN TEA MARKET -
YIELDS ON US JUNK-RATED DEBT HIT NEW LOWS -
STANCHART PROBE SHARES HIT OVER IRAN PROBE -
BRITISH MPS ACCUSE US OF ANTI-CITY AGENDA -
COALITION TRY TO DRAW LINE UNDER 'WORST DOMESTIC' -
US SEEKS $3 BLN FOR SUDAN OIL DEAL -
AMAZON LAUNCHES TEXTBOOK RENTAL SERVICE -
Overview
STAN CHART HITS BACK ON IRAN CLAIMS
Standard Chartered hit back hard on Tuesday against U.S. regulatory attempts to cast it as a "rogue institution". link.reuters.com/vuk89s
GOLD BRINGS TEARY QUIVER TO STIFF UPPER LIPS
Britain won four more gold medals at the London Olympics on Tuesday, surging past the modern record of 19 set in Beijing. link.reuters.com/wuk89s
XSTRATA TO TRIM CAPITAL SPENDING
Xstrata on Tuesday sought to underline its standalone growth prospects and pledged to prune capital spending. link.reuters.com/xuk89s
OUTPUT SHORTFALLS STRAIN TEA MARKET
The price of tea has reached a 2 1/2-year high as poor crops in some of the world's most important producers strain supplies. link.reuters.com/zuk89s
YIELDS ON US JUNK-RATED DEBT HIT NEW LOWS
Demand for U.S. junk-rated debt has propelled yields towards new low. link.reuters.com/byk89s
STANCHART PROBE SHARES HIT OVER IRAN PROBE
Shares in Standard Chartered plunged by as much as 24 percent on Tuesday after a probe found it laundered funds for Iran. link.reuters.com/cyk89s
BRITISH MPS ACCUSE US OF ANTI-CITY AGENDA
Several senior British MPs on Tuesday accused U.S. regulators of pursuing an anti-City of London agenda. link.reuters.com/dyk89s
COALITION TRY TO DRAW LINE UNDER 'WORST DOMESTIC'
British coalition leaders David Cameron and Nick Clegg launch a "midterm review" of the coalition when MPs return in the the autumn. link.reuters.com/fyk89s
US SEEKS $3 BLN FOR SUDAN OIL DEAL
The U.S. wants China and Arab states to help foot the $3 billion bill for a deal designed to unlock oil production in Sudan and South Sudan. link.reuters.com/gyk89s
AMAZON LAUNCHES TEXTBOOK RENTAL SERVICE
Amazon.com has launched a textbook rental service, allowing U.S. students to borrow print editions for a school term at up to 70 percent off the price of new titles. link.reuters.com/hyk89s
($1 = 0.6390 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
