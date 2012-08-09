Financial Times

Headlines

STAN CHART SEEKS ADVICE OVER COUNTERSUIT -

link.reuters.com/vuq89s

MAOIST PROTESTERS SHOW SUPPORT FOR BO -

link.reuters.com/wuq89s

HP IN $8 BILLION WRITEDOWN ON SERVICES ARM -

link.reuters.com/xuq89s

MAN UTD DUAL CLASS SHARES RAISE CONCERNS -

link.reuters.com/zuq89s

CARLYLE RAISES MOST FUNDS SINCE 2008 -

link.reuters.com/byq89s

KING QUESTIONS STAN CHART PROBE -

link.reuters.com/cyq89s

BANK OF ENGLAND CUTS GROWTH FORECAST -

link.reuters.com/dyq89s

BRAZIL'S CENTRAL BANK STAFF GO ON STRIKE -

link.reuters.com/fyq89s

NY TIMES NEARS DEAL TO SELL DIGITAL UNIT -

link.reuters.com/gyq89s

NEWS CORP IN $2.8 BLN PUBLISHING WRITEDOWN -

link.reuters.com/hyq89s

Overview

STAN CHART SEEKS ADVICE OVER COUNTERSUIT

Standard Chartered has sought advice about whether it can pursue a legal action against the U.S. regulator. link.reuters.com/vuq89s

MAOIST PROTESTERS SHOW SUPPORT FOR BO

A small group of Maoist protesters from all over China met near the courthouse to demonstrate their support for the wife of Bo Xilai. link.reuters.com/wuq89s

HP IN $8 BILLION WRITEDOWN ON SERVICES ARM

Hewlett Packard raised its third-quarter earnings forecast on Wednesday and said it was writing down the value of its services business by $8 billion. link.reuters.com/xuq89s

MAN UTD DUAL CLASS SHARES RAISE CONCERNS

The initial public offering of Manchester United is on track to be finalised by Thursday evening. link.reuters.com/zuq89s

CARLYLE RAISES MOST FUNDS SINCE 2008

The Washington-based private equity group Carlyle Group has had its best quarter for fundraising since 2008. link.reuters.com/byq89s

KING QUESTIONS STAN CHART PROBE

BOE Governor Mervyn King has questioned the approach of the U.S. regulator that accused Standard Chartered of breaching sanctions. link.reuters.com/cyq89s

BANK OF ENGLAND CUTS GROWTH FORECAST

The Bank of England signalled that economic recovery will be slower and weaker than expected since the beginning of the crisis. link.reuters.com/dyq89s

BRAZIL'S CENTRAL BANK STAFF GO ON STRIKE

Employees at Brazil's central bank are striking for a 23 percent pay rise to keep pace with rising prices. link.reuters.com/fyq89s

NY TIMES NEARS DEAL TO SELL DIGITAL UNIT

The New York Times Co is nearing a deal to sell its flagging About Group, the digital unit housing the consumer how-to website. link.reuters.com/gyq89s

NEWS CORP IN $2.8 BLN PUBLISHING WRITEDOWN

News Corp has written down the value of its publishing businesses by $2.8 billion and taken a $224 million charge to cover the costs of hacking investigations. link.reuters.com/hyq89s

($1 = 0.6386 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)