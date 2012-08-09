Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
STAN CHART SEEKS ADVICE OVER COUNTERSUIT
Standard Chartered has sought advice about whether
Standard Chartered has sought advice about whether it can pursue a legal action against the U.S. regulator.
MAOIST PROTESTERS SHOW SUPPORT FOR BO
A small group of Maoist protesters from all over China met
near the courthouse to demonstrate their support for the wife of
Bo Xilai. link.reuters.com/wuq89s
HP IN $8 BILLION WRITEDOWN ON SERVICES ARM
Hewlett Packard raised its third-quarter earnings
forecast on Wednesday and said it was writing down the value of
its services business by $8 billion. link.reuters.com/xuq89s
MAN UTD DUAL CLASS SHARES RAISE CONCERNS
The initial public offering of Manchester United is on track
to be finalised by Thursday evening. link.reuters.com/zuq89s
CARLYLE RAISES MOST FUNDS SINCE 2008
The Washington-based private equity group Carlyle Group
The Washington-based private equity group Carlyle Group has had its best quarter for fundraising since 2008.
KING QUESTIONS STAN CHART PROBE
BOE Governor Mervyn King has questioned the approach of the
U.S. regulator that accused Standard Chartered of
breaching sanctions. link.reuters.com/cyq89s
BANK OF ENGLAND CUTS GROWTH FORECAST
The Bank of England signalled that economic recovery will be
slower and weaker than expected since the beginning of the
crisis. link.reuters.com/dyq89s
BRAZIL'S CENTRAL BANK STAFF GO ON STRIKE
Employees at Brazil's central bank are striking for a 23
Employees at Brazil's central bank are striking for a 23 percent pay rise to keep pace with rising prices.
NY TIMES NEARS DEAL TO SELL DIGITAL UNIT
The New York Times Co is nearing a deal to sell its
flagging About Group, the digital unit housing the consumer
how-to website. link.reuters.com/gyq89s
NEWS CORP IN $2.8 BLN PUBLISHING WRITEDOWN
News Corp has written down the value of its
publishing businesses by $2.8 billion and taken a $224 million
charge to cover the costs of hacking investigations. link.reuters.com/hyq89s
($1 = 0.6386 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)