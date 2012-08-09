BRIEF-Primoris Services announces Louisiana heavy civil award valued at over $124 mln
* Announced a new heavy civil award valued at over $124 million
Financial Times
Headlines
BARCLAYS ANNOUNCE DAVID WALKER AS NEW CHAIRMAN -
UN URGES US TO SLASH ETHANOL -
EXPORTS PLUNGE IN FRESH BLOW TO ECONOMY -
EX-URENCO DIRECTOR EYES STAKE BID -
CORN AND OIL AMONG TOP ASSETS IN CRISIS -
AVIVA HIT BY WRITEDOWN OF US UNIT -
FSA SUGGESTS LIBOR SHOULD BE SCRAPPED -
OSBORNE LOBBIES GEITHNER ON STAN CHART -
JAPAN LENDER CAUGHT UP IN LIBOR PROBE -
CARLYLE GROUP TO ACQUIRE TCW FROM SOCGEN -
Overview
BARCLAYS ANNOUNCE DAVID WALKER AS NEW CHAIRMAN
Barclays has announced the City of London grandee Sir David Walker as its next chairman. link.reuters.com/wew89s
UN URGES US TO SLASH ETHANOL
The United Nations has called for an immediate suspension of government-mandated U.S. ethanol production. link.reuters.com/xew89s
EXPORTS PLUNGE IN FRESH BLOW TO ECONOMY
Britain's exports fell in the second quarter, leading to its biggest trade deficit in at least 15 years. link.reuters.com/zew89s
EX-URENCO DIRECTOR EYES STAKE BID
Plans have been made to form a consortium to buy a 66 percent stake in the government-controlled nuclear group Urenco for as much as 7 billion euro. link.reuters.com/guw89s
CORN AND OIL AMONG TOP ASSETS IN CRISIS
The best-performing investments in the five years since the financial crisis began in earnest has most of all been corn. link.reuters.com/nuw89s
AVIVA HIT BY WRITEDOWN OF US UNIT
Aviva has taken a large writedown on the value of its US business as it looks to sell the division. link.reuters.com/quw89s
FSA SUGGESTS LIBOR SHOULD BE SCRAPPED
Banks could be obliged to contribute to setting Libor benchmark interest rates after a rigging scandal prompted demands for an overhaul. link.reuters.com/kuw89s
OSBORNE LOBBIES GEITHNER ON STAN CHART
George Osborne has spoken to the U.S. Treasury secretary three times in the space of two days over the probe into Standard Chartered. link.reuters.com/buw89s
JAPAN LENDER CAUGHT UP IN LIBOR PROBE
Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi has become the latest lender to face questions in the Libor rigging scandal. link.reuters.com/cuw89s
CARLYLE GROUP TO ACQUIRE TCW FROM SOCGEN
U.S. private equity investor the Carlyle Group has said it will acquire TCW from its French owner Societe Generale . link.reuters.com/duw89s
($1 = 0.6396 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
* Announced a new heavy civil award valued at over $124 million
* Discover Financial Services says credit card delinquency rate 1.66 percent at January end versus 1.60 percent at December end - sec filing
* Appointment of Hanson brings company's board membership to nine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: