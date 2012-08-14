China to speed up steel output cuts to curb winter pollution
BEIJING, Feb 22 China will ratchet up planned steel production cuts and target illegal factories in an effort to reduce pollution during the winter, an official said on Wednesday.
Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
EMAILS TELL OF FEAR OVER EADS PAYMENTS
Senior EADS executives were alerted five years ago about questionable payments made to Cayman Island bank accounts and lavish gifts given to the Saudi Arabian royal family.
COALITION PLANS HOUSE-BUILDING STIMULUS
Britain's coalition is planning to unveil new measures next month to stimulate the construction sector.
SOCIAL MEDIA COULD TURN ATHLETE EARNINGS GOLD
Olympic athletes are returning from the Games hoping to extend their peak period for endorsement earnings through their increased popularity on social media.
JULIUS BAER TO BUY MERRILL LYNCH ARM
Swiss private bank Julius Baer has agreed to acquire Bank of America's Merrill Lynch non-U.S. wealth management business.
GOOGLE TO BUY FROMMER'S TRAVEL GUIDE
Google has struck a deal to buy Frommer's, the travel guides for the post-backpacking generation.
BP SELLS CALIFORNIA REFINERY FOR $2.5 BLN
BP is to sell a California oil refinery to Tesoro of the U.S. for $2.5 billion.
WEAK EXPORTS CURB JAPANESE GROWTH
Japan's economy grew at an annualised 1.4 percent in the second quarter against analysts' expectations of a 2.3 percent rise.
LONDON, Feb 22 Global stocks hit record highs on Wednesday, topping 2016's gains just two months into 2017, while the dollar rose before Federal Reserve minutes that will be scoured for clues about the next U.S. interest rate rise.
HANOI, Feb 22 Vietnam on Wednesday named for the first time 11 government, provincial and industry officials as being responsible for one of its worst environmental disasters, caused by a unit of Taiwan conglomerate Formosa Plastics .