Overview
STAN CHART SETTLES WITH NY REGULATOR
Standard Chartered has agreed to pay $340 million
to settle accusations it potentially violated U.S. regulations.
GREECE SEEKS TWO-YEAR AUSTERITY EXTENSION
Greece will seek a two-year extension of its latest
austerity programme at talks next week with Angela Merkel and
Francois Hollande.
LIB DEMS PUSH TO REOPEN BANK REFORM
Nick Clegg and Vince Cable are leading a push to reopen
talks on UK banking reforms in a move that could stoke coalition
tensions.
SPANISH SAVERS OFFERED HAIRCUT THEN MONEY BACK
Spain is in talks with Brussels to allow retail clients who
bought savings products from now nationalised lenders to avoid
losing their investments as part of Spain's bailout.
ICAHN'S SON HONES SKILLS WITH $3 BLN FUND
Carl C Icahn, the hedge fund manager and activist scourge of
U.S. boardrooms, has given $3 billion of his fortune to his son.
MANGANESE BRONZE GOES SOUTH ON IT ERROR
Investors have piled out of Manganese Bronze after
the maker of one of London's black cab, blamed errors in its IT
system for a 3.9 million pound ($6.12 million) accounting black
hole.
KIEV TO OPT FOR EXXON MOBIL AND SHELL BID
Ukraine has approved a joint offshore exploration bid led by
ExxonMobil and Royal Dutch Shell to unlock oil
and gas reserves deep under the Black Sea.
RIM PREPARES NEXT BLACKBERRY GENERATION
Research In Motion has begun manufacturing "beta"
or test units of its next generation BlackBerry 10 devices.
EURO ZONE EDGES BACK TOWARDS RECESSION
The euro zone edged closer towards its second recession in
three years as the single currency bloc contracted in the second
quarter.