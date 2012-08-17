Financial Times

Headlines

Overview

FACEBOOK SHARES HIT NEW LOW

Shares in Facebook fell sharply to a fresh record low on Thursday, as a lock-up period that had prevented some shareholders from selling expired.

MINE VIOLENCE FLARES IN SOUTH AFRICA

South African police fired on protesting mine workers on Thursday, in the worst violence to afflict South Africa's mining industry in recent years.

ROMNEY LINK TO UNION SUPPRESSION RULING

A company controlled by Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney's Bain Capital ran an unlawful campaign to suppress a potential union in the 1980s.

BREVAN HOWARD CO-FOUNDER TO STEP DOWN

Christopher Rokos, co-founder of Europe's second largest hedge fund manager, Brevan Howard, is to leave the firm.

CHINA GOLD IN TALKS TO BUY AFRICAN BARRICK

Barrick Gold Corp, the world's top gold miner, is in talks to sell all or a part of its stake in its African arm to a Chinese buyer.

GOLD PRICE FALLS AS ASIA PURCHASES DWINDLE

Global demand for gold is seeing a significant slowdown as top consumers in India and China pare purchases.

BOE DIRECTOR BULLISH ON LATEST LENDING SCHEME

Paul Fisher, the Bank of England's executive director of markets, is confident the Bank's latest attempt to kick-start the UK economy will be a success.

NO SAFE PASSAGE TO ECUADOR FOR ASSANGE

The UK will not allow Julian Assange safe passage to Ecuador, after the South American country granted the founder of WikiLeaks asylum.

WORLDWIDE BUSINESS ARE BACKING OBAMA

Business executives across the world think it would be better for the global economy if Barack Obama remained U.S. president.