Headlines
Overview
GU KAILAI JAILED FOR BRITONS MURDER
Chinese court sentenced, Gu Kailai, the wife of disgraced
Politburo member Bo Xilai to death on Monday but suspended her
execution.
ASIL NADIR FOUND GUILTY OF THEFT
Asil Nadir, who built one of the most successful businesses
in Britain in the 1980s was found guilty of theft on Monday.
CITI CHIEF REJECTS CALLS FOR BANK SPLITS
Citigroup's chief executive Vikram Pandit has as
knocked back the idea of big banks being split up.
BEST BUY SHARES HIT AS TALKS BREAK DOWN
Best Buy shares fell more than 10 percent on Monday as talks
over a takeover broke down.
GODREJ SET TO DEEPEN PAKISTAN TRADE TIES
Godrej, the Indian consumer goods group, plans to establish
operations in Pakistan and Myanmar.
APPLE MARKET CAP MILESTONE
Apple became the world's most valuable company in
history during intraday trading on Monday.
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE IN SPECTRUM TALKS
Everything Everywhere is in advanced discussions to sell
part of its crucial spectrum holdings capable of carrying next
generation 4G mobile services to Three.
CME CONFIRMS EXPANSION DRIVE IN EUROPE
CME Group confirmed on Monday that it would file an
application for a London-based derivatives bourse, its first
outside the U.S.
AETNA BUYS COVENTRY HEALTH FOR $5.7 BLN
Health insurer Aetna Inc said on Monday that it
would buy rival Coventry Health Care Inc for $5.6
billion.
BAA GIVES UP FIGHT TO RETAIN STANSTED
BAA will proceed with the sale of London's Stansted airport
after three years of battling a Competition Commission order for
its disposal.