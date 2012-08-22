BRIEF-SinnerSchrader and Accenture agree on business combination
* SinnerSchrader and Accenture agree on business combination; Accenture announces voluntary public takeover offer for all shares of SinnerSchrader AG
Financial Times
Headlines
SOUTH AFRICA MINING UNREST SPREADS -
FURTHER EASING 'WARRANTED SOON', SAYS FED -
TORIES ASKED TO REPAY NADIR DONATIONS -
ANGLO NEARS DEAL TO END CODELCO DISPUTE -
ISS CRITICISES GLENCORE-XSTRATA MERGER -
CONCERN OVER STAGECOACH CHIEF'S NEW ROLE -
BHP SHELVES OLYMPIC DAN EXPANSION -
EURO ZONE LEADERS DELAY GREECE AID DECISION -
WARY CONSUMERS DRIVE 5PC SALES DROP FOR HP -
Overview
SOUTH AFRICA MINING UNREST SPREADS
Labour unrest engulfing the South African platinum industry spread on Wednesday.
FURTHER EASING 'WARRANTED SOON', SAYS FED
The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to ease policy unless there is a sharp change in economic data.
TORIES ASKED TO REPAY NADIR DONATIONS
The Conservative party has been asked to repay 440,000 pounds ($695,400) in donations made by Asil Nadir.
ANGLO NEARS DEAL TO END CODELCO DISPUTE
Anglo American is close to a deal with Codelco that would see the Chilean copper miner buy a 24.5 percent share of the London-listed group.
ISS CRITICISES GLENCORE-XSTRATA MERGER
The proposed Glencore-Xstrata merger suffered another blow after ISS recommended shareholders vote against the combination.
CONCERN OVER STAGECOACH CHIEF'S NEW ROLE
Investors have raised concerns over the planned move of Sir Brian Souter to the role of chairman of Stagecoach.
BHP SHELVES OLYMPIC DAN EXPANSION
BHP Billiton has shelved its planned $20 billion Olympic Dam expansion in Australia and put all other approvals on hold.
EURO ZONE LEADERS DELAY GREECE AID DECISION
Euro zone leaders have reiterated that they will not make decisions about supplying fresh aid to Greece until September.
WARY CONSUMERS DRIVE 5PC SALES DROP FOR HP
Hewlett-Packard reported a 5 percent fall in revenues as consumers bought fewer printers and PCs.
* SinnerSchrader and Accenture agree on business combination; Accenture announces voluntary public takeover offer for all shares of SinnerSchrader AG
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: