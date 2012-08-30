Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
CITIGROUP IN $590 MLN LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT
Citigroup agreed to pay $590 million to settle a shareholder lawsuit accusing it of hiding tens of billions of dollars of toxic mortgage assets.
VIRGIN REAPS WEST COAST PROFITS
Virgin Rail has reaped higher profit margins on the west coast main line than most UK rail franchises since privatisation.
DRAGHI REBUFFS GERMANS OVER EURO PLANS
Mario Draghi rebuffed German criticism of his attempts to stem the euro zone debt crisis.
BARCLAYS FACES FRESH CRIMINAL PROBE
Britain's Serious Fraud Office has launched a second criminal investigation into Barclays.
GAZPROM SHELVES SHTOKMAN PROJECT
Gazprom is to shelve one of the energy industry's most ambitious ventures in Russia's Barents Sea because of surging costs.
ASIA HITS OUT AT US SWAPS REFORM PLANS
Asian financial regulators have warned the U.S. that plans to revamp global derivatives markets threaten to create systemic risks.
BT SET TO REDUCE STAKE IN TECH MAHINDRA
BT is preparing to sell the majority of its 23 percent stake in Tech Mahindra.
OSBORNE REJECTS CLEGG WEALTH TAX PLEA
British finance minister George Osborne has rejected Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg's call for an emergency tax on the wealth of Britons.
SEC TO REVIEW HEDGE FUND AD BAN
Hedge funds moved one step closer to gaining permission to publicly solicit and advertise for business, under a rule change proposed by U.S. regulators.
DREAMWORKS IN EUROPEAN DISTRIBUTION DEAL
20th Century Fox movie studio will distribute animated feature films from Dreamworks Animation for the next five years.
FORMER S&P CHIEF CREDIT OFFICER DEPARTS
Mark Adelson, a former Standard & Poor's chief credit officer has left the ratings agency months after he was demoted.
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
* MacDonald Dettwiler in talks to buy DigitalGlobe in deal that could value it at $2 billion - $3 billion - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)