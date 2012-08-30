Financial Times

Headlines

CITIGROUP IN $590 MLN LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT -

VIRGIN REAPS WEST COAST PROFITS -

DRAGHI REBUFFS GERMANS OVER EURO PLANS -

BARCLAYS FACES FRESH CRIMINAL PROBE -

GAZPROM SHELVES SHTOKMAN PROJECT -

ASIA HITS OUT AT US SWAPS REFORM PLANS -

BT SET TO REDUCE STAKE IN TECH MAHINDRA -

OSBORNE REJECTS CLEGG WEALTH TAX PLEA -

SEC TO REVIEW HEDGE FUND AD BAN -

DREAMWORKS IN EUROPEAN DISTRIBUTION DEAL -

Overview

CITIGROUP IN $590 MLN LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT

Citigroup agreed to pay $590 million to settle a shareholder lawsuit accusing it of hiding tens of billions of dollars of toxic mortgage assets.

VIRGIN REAPS WEST COAST PROFITS

Virgin Rail has reaped higher profit margins on the west coast main line than most UK rail franchises since privatisation.

DRAGHI REBUFFS GERMANS OVER EURO PLANS

Mario Draghi rebuffed German criticism of his attempts to stem the euro zone debt crisis.

BARCLAYS FACES FRESH CRIMINAL PROBE

Britain's Serious Fraud Office has launched a second criminal investigation into Barclays.

GAZPROM SHELVES SHTOKMAN PROJECT

Gazprom is to shelve one of the energy industry's most ambitious ventures in Russia's Barents Sea because of surging costs.

ASIA HITS OUT AT US SWAPS REFORM PLANS

Asian financial regulators have warned the U.S. that plans to revamp global derivatives markets threaten to create systemic risks.

BT SET TO REDUCE STAKE IN TECH MAHINDRA

BT is preparing to sell the majority of its 23 percent stake in Tech Mahindra.

OSBORNE REJECTS CLEGG WEALTH TAX PLEA

British finance minister George Osborne has rejected Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg's call for an emergency tax on the wealth of Britons.

SEC TO REVIEW HEDGE FUND AD BAN

Hedge funds moved one step closer to gaining permission to publicly solicit and advertise for business, under a rule change proposed by U.S. regulators.

DREAMWORKS IN EUROPEAN DISTRIBUTION DEAL

20th Century Fox movie studio will distribute animated feature films from Dreamworks Animation for the next five years.

FORMER S&P CHIEF CREDIT OFFICER DEPARTS

Mark Adelson, a former Standard & Poor's chief credit officer has left the ratings agency months after he was demoted.