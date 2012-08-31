Veresen to sell its power business for $1.18 bln
Feb 21 Canadian energy company Veresen Inc said on Tuesday it would sell its power generation business, its largest division, for $1.18 billion in three separate deals.
Financial Times
Headlines
JENKINS APPOINTED TO LEAD BARCLAYS -
QATAR GROUP FALLS VICTIM TO VIRUS ATTACK -
ECB COULD GET POWER OVER 6,000 BANKS -
DOWNING STREET COULD EASE IPO RULES -
GOLDMAN RETHINKS DYLAN ROYALTIES BOND -
HMV BOSS TO TAKE ON TRINITY MIRROR -
GERMANY'S SCHAUBLE CALLS FOR CAP TO BANK BONUSES -
INSURERS FACE PAIN, ADMIRAL CHIEF SAYS -
TWITTER ADS TO TARGET INTERESTS -
Overview
JENKINS APPOINTED TO LEAD BARCLAYS
Barclays named retail banker Antony Jenkins as chief executive on Thursday.
QATAR GROUP FALLS VICTIM TO VIRUS ATTACK
Qatar's RasGas has become the second major state-owned Middle East energy company to be hit by a severe computer virus in weeks.
ECB COULD GET POWER OVER 6,000 BANKS
The European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, plans to give the European Central Bank oversight of all banks in the euro zone.
DOWNING STREET COULD EASE IPO RULES
Fast-growing technology companies would be allowed to float as little as 10 percent of their business on the London Stock Exchange under proposals being weighed up by Downing Street.
GOLDMAN RETHINKS DYLAN ROYALTIES BOND
Investors have decided not to take up an unusual bond offering backed by royalties from songs penned by Bob Dylan and other musicians.
HMV BOSS TO TAKE ON TRINITY MIRROR
Simon Fox, chief executive of entertainment retailer HMV Group will take over the helm at Trinity Mirror next month.
GERMANY'S SCHAUBLE CALLS FOR CAP TO BANK BONUSES
Cash bonuses for bankers should be capped and shareholder approval required for longer-term incentive plans, Germany's finance minister said.
INSURERS FACE PAIN, ADMIRAL CHIEF SAYS
The founder of Admiral Insurance Henry Engelhardt said aggressive pricing and rising customer claims are likely to hit UK motor insurers.
TWITTER ADS TO TARGET INTERESTS
Twitter users will soon be seeing advertisements targeted to what the short-messaging site has learnt about their interests.
Feb 21 Canadian energy company Veresen Inc said on Tuesday it would sell its power generation business, its largest division, for $1.18 billion in three separate deals.
LONDON, Feb 21 U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance is likely to erode economic growth over the longer term and therefore demand for raw materials, the chief executive of the world's biggest miner, BHP Billiton, said on Tuesday.
JUBA, Feb 21 South Sudan's President Salva Kiir on Tuesday promised aid agencies safe access to hunger-stricken civilians, a day after his government declared a famine in parts of the war-ravaged country.