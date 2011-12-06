Financial Times
BOURSES VIE FOR TIE-UP WITH KAZAKH EXCHANGE
The London Stock Exchange and Russia's two main
exchanges are vying to secure a strategic partnership with the
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange as the bourse becomes the latest play
on the central Asian country's huge natural resources.here#axzz1fc2WLKtK
ICG STARTS DISPOSAL PROCESS FOR CPA GLOBAL
Intermediate Capital Group is looking to sell CPA
Global, one of the largest patent management groups in the
world, barely two years after buying into it.
FRANCE AND GERMANY AGREE ON NEW EU RULES
France and Germany have reached a "comprehensive" agreement
on new fiscal rules for the beleaguered eurozone, as a package
of measures designed to save the single currency begins to take
shape.
HSBC FINED FOR MIS-SELLING BONDS
HSBC has been fined a record 10.5 million pounds
and must pay 29.3 million pounds in compensation to thousands of
elderly and disabled UK customers who were mis-sold complex
financial products designed to pay for long-term care.
OSBORNE TO UNVEIL OFFSHORE TAX REFORM
The British treasury plans to slash the red tape faced by
multinationals, in what is viewed as a key test of finance
minister George Osborne's bid to make the corporate tax system
the most competitive in the G20 group of nations.
DUBAI EYES REFINANCING OF STATE DEBT
Dubai has for the first time raised the prospect of
restructuring some bonds next year as the emirate and its
state-related companies face a wall of $10 billion in debt
repayments.
VEOLIA TO DISPOSE OF STAKE IN TRANSDEV
Veolia, the French utility, is to seek buyers for
its 50 percent stake in Transdev, one of the world's leading
public transport operators, as it is forced to take drastic
action to cut its 14.7 billion euros ($19.7 billion) net debt
and allay investor concerns about a recent series of profit
warnings.
CAMERON DOUBLES BUDGET FOR OLYMPIC CEREMONIES
British prime minister David Cameron has ordered the budget
for the Olympics ceremonies to be doubled in an effort to
convince global spectators that London 2012 really is the
"greatest show on earth".
($1 = 0.639 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)