BOURSES VIE FOR TIE-UP WITH KAZAKH EXCHANGE

The London Stock Exchange and Russia's two main exchanges are vying to secure a strategic partnership with the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange as the bourse becomes the latest play on the central Asian country's huge natural resources.

ICG STARTS DISPOSAL PROCESS FOR CPA GLOBAL

Intermediate Capital Group is looking to sell CPA Global, one of the largest patent management groups in the world, barely two years after buying into it.

FRANCE AND GERMANY AGREE ON NEW EU RULES

France and Germany have reached a "comprehensive" agreement on new fiscal rules for the beleaguered eurozone, as a package of measures designed to save the single currency begins to take shape.

HSBC FINED FOR MIS-SELLING BONDS

HSBC has been fined a record 10.5 million pounds and must pay 29.3 million pounds in compensation to thousands of elderly and disabled UK customers who were mis-sold complex financial products designed to pay for long-term care.

OSBORNE TO UNVEIL OFFSHORE TAX REFORM

The British treasury plans to slash the red tape faced by multinationals, in what is viewed as a key test of finance minister George Osborne's bid to make the corporate tax system the most competitive in the G20 group of nations.

DUBAI EYES REFINANCING OF STATE DEBT

Dubai has for the first time raised the prospect of restructuring some bonds next year as the emirate and its state-related companies face a wall of $10 billion in debt repayments.

VEOLIA TO DISPOSE OF STAKE IN TRANSDEV

Veolia, the French utility, is to seek buyers for its 50 percent stake in Transdev, one of the world's leading public transport operators, as it is forced to take drastic action to cut its 14.7 billion euros ($19.7 billion) net debt and allay investor concerns about a recent series of profit warnings.

CAMERON DOUBLES BUDGET FOR OLYMPIC CEREMONIES

British prime minister David Cameron has ordered the budget for the Olympics ceremonies to be doubled in an effort to convince global spectators that London 2012 really is the "greatest show on earth".

($1 = 0.639 British pounds)