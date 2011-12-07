Financial Times
UK'S CLARKE REJECTS CALL FOR EU POWER GRAB
British justice secretary Ken Clarke has warned Conservative
party Eurosceptics to forget about referendums or repatriation
of powers from Brussels ahead of this week's European Union
summit, while urging David Cameron to focus on "how to maintain
the financial stability of the Western world." here#axzz1fc2WLKtK
EU TALKS ON DOUBLING FINANCIAL FIREWALL
Eleventh-hour negotiations have begun to create a much
bigger financial "bazooka" to present at this week's European
Union summit that could include running two separate rescue
funds and winning increased support for the International
Monetary Fund.here#axzz1fc2WLKtK
GLENCORE IPO BRINGS TAX PERK TO SWISS VILLAGE
Glencore's $11 billion flotation has proved an
unexpected bonanza for the small Swiss village that is home to
the commodity group's chief executive.here
'LEGAL LOAN SHARKS' TARGET WORKING POOR
U.S. lenders pushing short-term loans that charge up to
5,000 percent interest per year are targeting low-income UK
borrowers abandoned by high street banks.here#axzz1fc2WLKtK
BRAZIL'S RAPID GROWTH SHUDDERS TO A HALT
Brazil's economy stalled in the third quarter of this year,
demonstrating the vulnerability of the world's emerging market
growth engines to the eurozone crisis and the slowdown in the
developed world.here#axzz1fc2WLKtK
UK PAY PRESSURE RISES FOR BANKS
Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and other
leading international banks may be forced to reveal the pay of
their top London-based executives for the first time, as the
government seeks to tackle what it calls "unacceptable" levels
of bonuses in Britain's financial district.here#axzz1fc2WLKtK
INSURANCE VENTURE TO TAKE ON PENSION LIABILITIES
David Norgrove, former chairman of the Pensions Regulator,
is launching a specialist insurance vehicle to take over the
"toxic industry" of the UK's defined benefit pension schemes.here#axzz1fc2WLKtK
SPORTS DIRECT OFFERS LIFELINE TO BLACKS LEISURE
Sports Direct, Britain's biggest sporting goods
retailer, has proposed a joint venture with struggling outdoor
retailer Blacks Leisure which could give the business a greater
chance of refinancing 40 million pound of debt by reducing its
cost burden.here#axzz1fc2WLKtK
($1 = 0.640 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)