UK'S CLARKE REJECTS CALL FOR EU POWER GRAB

British justice secretary Ken Clarke has warned Conservative party Eurosceptics to forget about referendums or repatriation of powers from Brussels ahead of this week's European Union summit, while urging David Cameron to focus on "how to maintain the financial stability of the Western world." here#axzz1fc2WLKtK

EU TALKS ON DOUBLING FINANCIAL FIREWALL

Eleventh-hour negotiations have begun to create a much bigger financial "bazooka" to present at this week's European Union summit that could include running two separate rescue funds and winning increased support for the International Monetary Fund.here#axzz1fc2WLKtK

GLENCORE IPO BRINGS TAX PERK TO SWISS VILLAGE

Glencore's $11 billion flotation has proved an unexpected bonanza for the small Swiss village that is home to the commodity group's chief executive.here

'LEGAL LOAN SHARKS' TARGET WORKING POOR

U.S. lenders pushing short-term loans that charge up to 5,000 percent interest per year are targeting low-income UK borrowers abandoned by high street banks.here#axzz1fc2WLKtK

BRAZIL'S RAPID GROWTH SHUDDERS TO A HALT

Brazil's economy stalled in the third quarter of this year, demonstrating the vulnerability of the world's emerging market growth engines to the eurozone crisis and the slowdown in the developed world.here#axzz1fc2WLKtK

UK PAY PRESSURE RISES FOR BANKS

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and other leading international banks may be forced to reveal the pay of their top London-based executives for the first time, as the government seeks to tackle what it calls "unacceptable" levels of bonuses in Britain's financial district.here#axzz1fc2WLKtK

INSURANCE VENTURE TO TAKE ON PENSION LIABILITIES

David Norgrove, former chairman of the Pensions Regulator, is launching a specialist insurance vehicle to take over the "toxic industry" of the UK's defined benefit pension schemes.here#axzz1fc2WLKtK

SPORTS DIRECT OFFERS LIFELINE TO BLACKS LEISURE

Sports Direct, Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer, has proposed a joint venture with struggling outdoor retailer Blacks Leisure which could give the business a greater chance of refinancing 40 million pound of debt by reducing its cost burden.here#axzz1fc2WLKtK

($1 = 0.640 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)