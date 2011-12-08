Financial Times
GERMANY INSISTS ON NEW TREATY FOR EUROPE
Germany on Wednesday insisted that its European partners
must undertake the politically fraught process of changing
European Union treaties, or at least accepting a binding new
eurozone accord, to bring stability to the single currency and
restore the confidence of investors.
PETROCHINA FINDS SHALE GAS RESERVES
PetroChina has discovered shale gas in China's
Sichuan province, confirming that the energy-hungry country is
sitting on vast reserves of this unconventional fuel source.here#axzz1fc2WLKtK
PRIVATE EQUITY STRUGGLES TO FIND FINANCE
The volume of European private equity deals has dropped to
its lowest level since the height of the financial crisis two
years ago as buy-out groups struggle to finance deals amid the
eurozone debt crisis.
NOKIA PREPARES TO LOSE ITS LUXURY GROUP
Nokia is to sell its luxury subsidiary, maker of
the world's most expensive mobile phones, as the once dominant
Finnish handset manufacturer overhauls its business in an effort
to compete with Apple and other smartphone makers.
YELL SET TO EXTEND DEBT RESTRUCTURING TALKS
Yell, the publisher of the Yellow Pages
directories, is set to give its lenders more time to agree terms
on a restructuring of its 2.6 billion pound debt.
DUBLIN URGED TO SELL TOXIC LOANS BANK
A secret report into the operations of Ireland's National
Asset Management Agency (NAMA), the state agency set up to purge
Irish banks of their toxic property loans, has recommended that
the government should consider selling it off as a single
entity.
BP IN TALKS TO SETTLE WITH RUSSIAN PARTNERS
BP has discussed the outline of a possible settlement
with its Russian billionaire joint venture partners in TNK-BP
.here#axzz1fc2WLKtK
BARRATTS 'NEARS ADMINISTRATION FOR SECOND TIME'
Barratts Priceless, the footwear retail chain that survived
administration in 2009, is close to appointing administrators
for a second time, according to people who are familiar with the
situation.
INVESTORS URGED TO TACKLE EXCESSIVE PAY
Vince Cable has urged Britain's investors to take on
excessive executive pay as the government steps up its efforts
to tackle soaring remuneration packages against a backdrop of
stagnating wages and rising unemployment for ordinary workers.
($1 = 0.636 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)