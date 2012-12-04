Financial Times
UK FINANCE MINISTER TO BACK GAS IN BUDGET
CREDIT SUISSE TO CHARGE FOR DEPOSITS
REPUBLICANS MAKE FISCAL CLIFF COUNTER-OFFER
EURO MINISTERS APPROVE SPANISH BANK AID
UBS IN GLOBAL TALKS OVER LIBOR SETTLEMENT
CHINESE UNITS OF TOP AUDITORS CHARGED BY SEC
FORMER HBOS CHIEF EXEC SORRY FOR BANK FAILURE
NEWS CORP SHAKES UP BOARD AHEAD OF SPLIT
CME INVESTIGATES FORMER GOLDMAN TRADER
UK Chancellor George Osborne is to approve up to 30
gas-fired power stations in a move which will also see a new
regulator and possible tax breaks for the shale gas sector.
Credit Suisse's banking clients are to be charged
for parking their cash with the Swiss bank after it announced
plans to introduce negative rates on short-term deposits held by
financial institutions in Swiss francs.
Republicans in the House of Representatives delivered a
counter-offer to President Barack Obama in talks to avert the
fiscal cliff, suggesting some movement in the delicate budget
negotiations.
Eurozone finance ministers formally approved 39.5 billion
euros in aid to Spanish banks on Monday night, having said in
June they were ready to provide up to 100 billion euros.
UBS is in global talks to reach a settlement of
more than $450 million over the alleged manipulation of Libor,
putting the Swiss bank on track for a record fine in the
wide-reaching rate-rigging scandal.
The US financial markets regulator has charged the Chinese
affiliates of five leading accounting firms with violating
securities laws for refusing to produce paperwork relating to
nine Chinese companies.
James Crosby, former chief executive of HBOS, now part of
Lloyds Banking Group, has apologised for his role at
the bank, admitting the British mortgage bank had failed because
of "incompetence".
Rupert Murdoch has revealed senior management appointments
across News Corp as he prepares to split News Corp into
two separate divisions next year.
CME Group regulators are investigating Glenn Hadden,
the US Treasuries trader who was hired last year to head Morgan
Stanley's interest rates business, over trades he made
while at Goldman Sachs.