BRIEF-Redflex Holdings updates on criminal and civil matters in the U.S.
* Company has now resolved all criminal and civil matters in United States arising out of company's 2013 investigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UK FINANCE MINISTER TO EXTEND AUSTERITY INTO 2018
George Osborne will be forced to extend austerity deep into the next parliament, as he presents a bleak Autumn Statement against the backdrop of weaker growth and a larger deficit.
TESCO SIGNALS END OF AMERICAN DREAM
Philip Clarke, chief executive of Britain's biggest retailer, is expected to announce a strategic review of Fresh & Easy, alongside its third-quarter trading update on Wednesday.
HOPES RISE OF CUTS IN PENSION DEFICITS
Companies might be able to slash the deficits on their pension schemes at the stroke of a pen after a consultation to be unveiled by chancellor George Osborne on Wednesday.
PANEL PILLORIES FORMER HBOS CHAIRMAN
Lord Stevenson, former chairman of HBOS, was pilloried by Parliament after letters emerged in which he assured the City watchdog that the bank was secure just six months before its collapse.
SCHAUBLE PUTS BANKING UNION IN DOUBT
Plans to create a eurozone banking union stalled on Tuesday after Germany's finance minister cautioned over moving too quickly, casting doubts over whether the EU would seal a deal in 2012.
ABRAMOVICH BUYS NORILSK STAKE TO END STRIFE
Roman Abramovich, the Russian billionaire owner of Chelsea football club, has agreed to buy a 7.3 percent stake in Norilsk Nickel in a deal to end the company's long-running shareholder conflict.
BUFFET SEEKS $1BLN IN DAMAGES FROM SWISS RE
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is claiming as much as $1bn in damages from Swiss Re, the reinsurer it propped up during the financial crisis with an emergency capital injection.
FED EYES MORE LONG-TERM DEBT FOR BANKS
US bank regulators are joining fellow bank supervisors in examining proposals to force the largest and most complex financial institutions to fund themselves with more long-term debt.
INTERSNACK HUNGRY FOR KP SNACKS DEAL
KP Snacks is about to be sold to German snacks maker Intersnack, paving the way for a possible disposal of the rest of United Biscuits' brands, including McVitie's Jaffa cakes next year, people familiar with the matter said.
