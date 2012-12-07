Financial Times

ECB CUTS EUROZONE GROWTH FORECASTS

POSSIBLE GERMAN-US DIVIDE OVER DEUTSCHE AUDIT REVELATIONS

MAGNITSKY BILL PASSES ON TAIL OF TRADE DEAL

APPLE TO MAKE MACS IN US ONCE MORE

INVESTIGATION CLOUDS ROLLS-ROYCE HORIZONS

BLACKSTONE TO BUY TRUST DUTCH TAX FIRM

BRITISH GAS EYES MORE ASSET SALES

HURDLES REMAIN FOR UPS ON TNT DEAL

SPOTIFY CLOSES SUBSCRIPTION GAP WITH RIVAL

The European Central Bank slashed its eurozone economic outlook for next year, forecasting further contraction at a time of record unemployment, but decided to keep interest rates on hold as it saw no big threat from inflation.

The revelations that German regulators were briefed about Deutsche Bank's valuation of a clutch of complex derivatives now under investigation by the SEC potentially sets up a transatlantic conflict with U.S. investigators.

The U.S. Senate approved legislation Thursday that blacklists a group of Russian officials accused of human rights violations as part of a broader bill that normalises trade relations with Russia.

Apple will move manufacturing of some Mac computers back to the United States next year, the first time in more than a decade that its products will be made as well as designed in America, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The UK's Serious Fraud Office - which is investigating whether Rolls-Royce paid bribes in connection with sales it made via intermediaries in China and Indonesia - found reasons for concern on Thursday.

Blackstone Group is buying Intertrust Group, which is owned by Dutch investor Waterland Private Equity Investments and in part helps companies minimise their tax bills, for 675 million euros ($877 million).

BG Group is exploring selling more assets linked to it $20 billion natural gas development in Australia, in yet another move to unlock capital that would help finance its spending commitments.

UPS is making progress in its quest to win EU approval for its 5.2 billion euro takeover of TNT Express but still faces a big challenge in convincing Brussels that it has a credible buyer for a swath of assets across eastern Europe.

Spotify has attracted 1 million subscribers in the United States, catching up with the 11-year-old American pioneer of digital music subscriptions, Rhapsody, in only 16 months.