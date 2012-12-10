Financial Times

Overview

US AND UK UNVEIL FAILING BANKS PLAN

US and UK regulators will unveil the first cross-border plans to deal with failing global banks on Monday.

UK TOLD IT CANNOT PICK AND CHOOSE EU LAWS

A senior EU commissioner has insisted Britain can not simply pick and choose which European cross-border crimefighting powers it wants to adopt in the future.

PLAN FOR GLOBAL REGULATION OF WEB

An unexpected new proposal for international regulation of the Internet drew warnings over the weekend of a spread of online censorship.

BAKRIES DISPUTE DOCUMENTS IN BUMI PROBE

Documents used as the basis for an investigation into alleged financial irregularity at mining companies part-owned by Bumi were stolen, hacked, doctored or all three.

HEDGE FUNDS FALL OUT OF LOVE WITH EQUITIES

Investors have fallen so far out of love with stocks that assets in fixed income hedge funds are poised to overtake those in equity trading strategies.

BANK REGULATORS EDGE TOWARD 'PROTECTIONISM'

The UK and U.S. are taking radical steps to ensure they are protected if financial institutions from other countries fail in the future.

YPF IN SHALE PARTNERSHIP TALKS WITH STATOIL

YPF of Argentina is in talks with Norway's Statoil about a potential partnership as part of its $37 billion push to develop the Latin American country's massive energy reserves.

DE LA RUE'S BOE CONTRACT UNDER THREAT

De La Rue faces losing one of its most prestigious clients after the Bank of England launched a 1 billion pound tender for the future production of its banknotes.

BANKS PLAN TO MOVE 3,000 JOBS OUT OF CITY

Three global investment banks plan to move 3,000 City of London jobs to other UK cities and towns over the next few years.

PHILIPPINES BACK REARMING OF JAPAN

The Philippines would strongly support a rearmed Japan shorn of its pacifist constitution as a counterweight to the growing military assertiveness of China.