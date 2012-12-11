MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
Financial Times
Headlines
WARNING ON COST OF 'SHARES FOR RIGHTS' -
UK READY TO 'TRUST' US OVER FAILING BANKS -
MONTI IN TALKS TO RUN FOR ITALIAN PM -
CLARKE TO STEP DOWN FROM MAN GROUP -
ROTHSCHILD SECURES CAPITAL IN BUMI BATTLE -
SALES OF AMERICAN EAGLE GOLD COINS SOAR -
PACE BIDS FOR GOOGLE SET-TOP BUSINESS -
EUROPE MUST STAY THE AUSTERITY COURSE, SAYS REHN -
Overview
WARNING ON COST OF 'SHARES FOR RIGHTS'
George Osborne's "shares for workers' rights" initiative could end up costing Britain £1bn a year in lost revenues, the Office for Budget Responsibility has warned.
UK READY TO 'TRUST' US OVER FAILING BANKS
UK authorities are prepared to "trust" their U.S. counterparts the next time a big American financial company with large London operations runs into financial trouble.
MONTI IN TALKS TO RUN FOR ITALIAN PM
Italy's prime minister Mario Monti is in talks with centrist groups urging him to stand in Italy's elections early next year.
CLARKE TO STEP DOWN FROM MAN GROUP
Man Group said its chief executive would step down in February following a disastrous year in which the company's share price dropped more than 40 percent.
ROTHSCHILD SECURES CAPITAL IN BUMI BATTLE
Nat Rothschild on Monday said he had secured $342.5 million in new equity capital for Bumi as investors line up behind his proposal to restructure the group.
SALES OF AMERICAN EAGLE GOLD COINS SOAR
Demand for gold coins in the U.S. has soared since the presidential election, as small investors fret about the lack of action to address America's ballooning debt.
PACE BIDS FOR GOOGLE SET-TOP BUSINESS
British TV decoder maker Pace said on Monday that it had made an early-stage proposal to Internet group Google to acquire its set-top TV box maker Motorola Home.
EUROPE MUST STAY THE AUSTERITY COURSE, SAYS REHN
Europe must continue with its "far reaching structural reforms" that have helped to rebalance the euro zone economy and rebuild confidence, EU's top economics official, Olli Rehn, said.
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.