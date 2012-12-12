Financial Times
Headlines
THREE MEN ARRESTED IN UK LIBOR INQUIRY -
CARNEY BROACHES DUMPING INFLATION TARGETS -
HSBC TO SPEND $700 MILLION VETTING CLIENTS -
SAUDIS CUT OIL OUTPUT TO LOWEST IN A YEAR -
TULLOW OIL TO BUY SPRING ENERGY -
DELTA'S VIRGIN DEAL TO PUT PRESSURE ON BA -
WHITE BRITONS NO LONGER LONDON MAJORITY -
JAGUAR LAND ROVER EYES SAUDI ARABIA -
Overview
THREE MEN ARRESTED IN UK LIBOR INQUIRY
Three British men, including a former UBS trader
and two employees of interdealer broker RP Martin, have been
arrested as part of a global probe into Libor manipulation.
CARNEY BROACHES DUMPING INFLATION TARGETS
Mark Carney, the next governor of the Bank of England, has
suggested he will act much more aggressively to revive the UK
economy when he takes charge next summer.
HSBC TO SPEND $700 MILLION VETTING CLIENTS
HSBC will spend $700 million on a global "know your
customer" programme, as part of a 26-point plan agreed with U.S.
regulators to settle money laundering and sanctions breaches.
SAUDIS CUT OIL OUTPUT TO LOWEST IN A YEAR
Saudi Arabia has cut oil output to its lowest level for a
year as a combination of surging U.S. crude production and
weakening economic growth sapped demand.
TULLOW OIL TO BUY SPRING ENERGY
Tullow Oil is to pay up to $672 million to acquire
Norwegian explorer Spring Energy as part of a change in strategy
for its business.
DELTA'S VIRGIN DEAL TO PUT PRESSURE ON BA
British Airways faces stronger competition on its
transatlantic routes after Delta Air Lines unveiled
plans to form a joint venture with Virgin Atlantic.
WHITE BRITONS NO LONGER LONDON MAJORITY
White Britons no longer make up the majority of people in
London for the first time, according to the latest census data.
JAGUAR LAND ROVER EYES SAUDI ARABIA
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) could set up its first
plant in the Middle East after an agreement with the Saudi
Arabian government.