BRIEF-Atos SE acquires Zdata
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Overview
GREEK BOND BET PAYS OFF FOR HEDGE FUND
One of the world's most prominent hedge funds is sitting on a $500 million profit after making a bet that Greece would not be forced to leave the euro zone.
GOVERNMENT TO MAKE IT EASIER TO FIRE STAFF
The 90-day consultation period before large-scale redundancies can take place is to be halved to 45 days from next April.
SAMSUNG ENDS FIGHT WITH APPLE IN EUROPE
Samsung has said it will no longer seek an injunction against Apple's devices in Europe.
SANTS SECURES 3 MLN POUNDS PACKAGE AT BARCLAYS
Hector Sants will receive a total remuneration package worth as much as 3 million pounds ($4.87 million) as part of his move to Barclays next month.
INSTAGRAM SPARKS BACKLASH OVER PRIVACY
Instagram is facing a backlash from users after the rapidly growing photo-sharing app owned by Facebook altered its privacy policy to allow advertisers to buy users' photos.
GOOGLE CLOSES IN ON SETTLEMENT WITH EU
Google is edging closer to a settlement with the EU's top competition authority after Brussels said the U.S. search giant had made substantial progress.
BOEHNER PREPARES US FISCAL BACK-UP PLAN
John Boehner, the Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, said he was preparing a back-up plan to extend current tax rates for all Americans except millionaires.
GEITHNER WAS TOLD OF LIBOR FEARS IN 2008
The Fed was warned as early as mid-2008 that banks may have been misreporting their Libor borrowing rate to aid their own trading positions, much earlier than previously known.
