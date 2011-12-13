Financial Times

EVRAZ RAISES PROSPECT OF SEVERSTAL MERGER

Evraz has raised the possibility of a merger with Severstal in a deal that would unite Russia's two biggest steelmakers to create the world's eighth-largest producer by output, with a combined market capitalisation of 12 billion pounds ($18.7 billion). here#axzz1gFiKHRKz

FSA SEEKS BAN ON HOSTILE BANK BUYOUTS

Hostile bank takeovers should be outlawed as part of a package of reforms needed to avoid a repeat of the catastrophic failings at Royal Bank of Scotland, the chairman of the Financial Services Authority has urged after releasing a long-delayed report into the bank's collapse. here#axzz1gFiKHRKz

BG PREPARES TO SELL STAKE IN GUJARAT GAS

BG, the oil and gas producer, has lined up Citigroup to advise on a potential sale of its stake in Gujarat Gas in a deal that could raise about $600 million, say people familiar with the matter. here#axzz1gFiKHRKz

ENRC SUBJECT TO WRONGFUL DISMISSAL CLAIM

Andrew Balgarnie, an executive at Kazakh miner ENRC , has filed a wrongful dismissal claim in Britain's high court, after leaving the London-listed company. here#axzz1gFiKHRKz

AT&T DECIDING WHETHER TO REVISE T-MOBILE DEAL

AT&T and Deutsche Telekom abandoned their attempt to win quick court approval for AT&T's proposed $39 billion acquisition of the German company's T-Mobile USA unit and said they will decide over the next five weeks whether to formally kill or revise the deal. here

MARTIN MARIETTA LAUNCHES BID FOR VULCAN

Martin Marietta, the building materials company, has made an unsolicited $4.7 billion stock offer for its larger rival Vulcan Materials, in a bid to create a global leader in the construction aggregates industry and shore up the companies against a faltering macroeconomic outlook. here#axzz1gFiKHRKz

SPORTS ANIMATION COMPANY EYES AIM FLOAT

Sports Stars Media, a sports animation company with exclusive rights to the image of Jose Mourinho, the manager of Real Madrid, will float on Aim early next year. here#axzz1gFiKHRKz

LSE TAKES CONTROL OF FTSE

The London Stock Exchange has agreed to buy the 50 percent of the FTSE International index business that it does not already own from Pearson, the education and information group that owns the Financial Times, for 450 million pounds. here#axzz1gFiKHRKz

($1 = 0.641 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)