GfK says Michael Dell raises stake to 9.8 pct
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 German research firm GfK said on Tuesday that Michael Dell, founder of the personal computer firm, had bought a 9.8 percent stake in the company.
Financial Times
EVRAZ RAISES PROSPECT OF SEVERSTAL MERGER
Evraz has raised the possibility of a merger with Severstal in a deal that would unite Russia's two biggest steelmakers to create the world's eighth-largest producer by output, with a combined market capitalisation of 12 billion pounds ($18.7 billion). here#axzz1gFiKHRKz
FSA SEEKS BAN ON HOSTILE BANK BUYOUTS
Hostile bank takeovers should be outlawed as part of a package of reforms needed to avoid a repeat of the catastrophic failings at Royal Bank of Scotland, the chairman of the Financial Services Authority has urged after releasing a long-delayed report into the bank's collapse. here#axzz1gFiKHRKz
BG PREPARES TO SELL STAKE IN GUJARAT GAS
BG, the oil and gas producer, has lined up Citigroup to advise on a potential sale of its stake in Gujarat Gas in a deal that could raise about $600 million, say people familiar with the matter. here#axzz1gFiKHRKz
ENRC SUBJECT TO WRONGFUL DISMISSAL CLAIM
Andrew Balgarnie, an executive at Kazakh miner ENRC , has filed a wrongful dismissal claim in Britain's high court, after leaving the London-listed company. here#axzz1gFiKHRKz
AT&T DECIDING WHETHER TO REVISE T-MOBILE DEAL
AT&T and Deutsche Telekom abandoned their attempt to win quick court approval for AT&T's proposed $39 billion acquisition of the German company's T-Mobile USA unit and said they will decide over the next five weeks whether to formally kill or revise the deal. here
MARTIN MARIETTA LAUNCHES BID FOR VULCAN
Martin Marietta, the building materials company, has made an unsolicited $4.7 billion stock offer for its larger rival Vulcan Materials, in a bid to create a global leader in the construction aggregates industry and shore up the companies against a faltering macroeconomic outlook. here#axzz1gFiKHRKz
SPORTS ANIMATION COMPANY EYES AIM FLOAT
Sports Stars Media, a sports animation company with exclusive rights to the image of Jose Mourinho, the manager of Real Madrid, will float on Aim early next year. here#axzz1gFiKHRKz
LSE TAKES CONTROL OF FTSE
The London Stock Exchange has agreed to buy the 50 percent of the FTSE International index business that it does not already own from Pearson, the education and information group that owns the Financial Times, for 450 million pounds. here#axzz1gFiKHRKz
($1 = 0.641 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 German research firm GfK said on Tuesday that Michael Dell, founder of the personal computer firm, had bought a 9.8 percent stake in the company.
* Inuvo acquires netseer -strengthening its suite of ad-technology with In-Image Advertising
* Brocade Communications Systems-on feb 3, 2017, co, broadcom got a request for additional information from FTC relating to merger - sec filing