BERLIN EXPECTS COMMERZBANK BAILOUT REQUEST

Commerzbank looks increasingly likely to ask the government for a bailout, according to government and parliamentary officials in Berlin. Three other German banks may also need taxpayer support.

UK'S CAMERON RULES OUT HEAVY BOLSTER TO IMF

British Prime Minister David Cameron has dashed hopes in the eurozone that Britain could commit at least 30 billion euros in extra resources to the International Monetary Fund to help countries stricken by the financial crisis, including those in the eurozone.

RUSSIAN GROUPS GAIN TOEHOLD IN FTSE 100

Polymetal and Evraz have become the first Russian groups to be admitted to London's FTSE 100, in a boost for other companies from Russia hoping for inclusion in the blue-chip index as they seek a more stable investor base than their domestic markets offer.

CHINA SET TO HIT US AUTO IMPORTS WITH TAXES

China will impose retaliatory duties on U.S. car imports in the latest sign of trade friction between the world's two largest economies.

FERRETTI SECURES DEBT DEAL WITH CHINA

Ferretti, the debt-laden Italian yachtmaker, has secured a deal with lenders to sell itself to China's Shandong Heavy Industry Group.

CO-OP GETS LLOYDS' PREFERRED BIDDER NOD

The Co-operative Group took a step towards transforming its small banking operation into a major high-street operator after it emerged as the preferred bidder for a portfolio of branches being sold by Lloyds Banking Group .

FTSE PUSHED ON 50 PERCENT FREE FLOAT

Further reform of the entry rules for joining the UK's bluechip stock market indices have been urged by leading pension funds to protect minority investors in companies.

LSE IN TRADE REPOSITORY TALKS

London Stock Exchange is in talks with UK regulators on the possibility of establishing a trade repository, or electronic data storage warehouse, that would handle over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives.

THREE MOBILE IN UK PAYMENT PLATFORM TALKS

The three largest UK telecoms operators have held informal talks with Three UK about involving the smaller rival mobile group in their proposals for a joint mobile payment platform that will be submitted to European regulators next month.

STUDY SAYS BANKS FACE HUGE BASEL III SHORTFALL

European banks will have to raise nearly 200 billion euros ($260 billion) in new capital or cut their balance sheets by nearly 20 percent, to meet the requirements of the tougher new Basel III banking reform rules that start taking effect in 2013, a new study by the Boston Consulting Group has found.

