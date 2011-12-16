Financial Times
UK TO ATTEND EU TREATY DISCUSSIONS
The UK has been invited to participate in negotiations on a
new European treaty to govern the region's national economies
despite rejecting plans to be included in the pact at a
high-stakes summit in Brussels last week.here#axzz1gFiKHRKz
IMF CHIEF WARNS OVER 1930S-STYLE DEPRESSION THREAT
The managing director of the International Monetary Fund,
Christine Lagarde, has warned that the global economy faces the
prospect of "economic retraction, rising protectionism,
isolation and ... what happened in the 30s ", as
European tension again flared over suggestions in Paris that the
UK's credit rating should be downgraded before France's.here#axzz1gFiKHRKz
LEADING UK BARRISTER TO TAKE OVER AT SFO
David Green, a leading barrister and former head of the
Revenue and Customs prosecution office, is to take charge of the
Serious Fraud Office next year as it extends its powers into new
areas and grapples with stiff budget cuts.here#axzz1gFiKHRKz
DEUTSCHE BANK TO SELL ASSET MANAGEMENT UNIT
Deutsche Bank has launched the sale of its global
asset management business with a price tag of about 2 billion
euros.here#axzz1gFiKHRKz
MILIBAND WAITING FOR POLITICAL VINDICATION
Ed Miliband is playing a long game. Some would say that is
just as well, since the Labour leader ends 2011 with his party
trailing the Conservatives in several opinion polls, and his
economic credibility and leadership ratings well below those of
David Cameron.here#axzz1gFiKHRKz
BARCLAYS CAPITAL TO SELL GERMAN PROPERTIES
Barclays Capital is preparing for the sale of more
than 1 billion euros worth of German apartments, one of Europe's
largest residential property deals since the start of the
financial crisis.here#axzz1gFiKHRKz
DOUBTS OVER ECB MOVE TO BOOST BOND SALES
Euro zone governments are facing disappointment for their
hopes that banks in the region would use new longer-term finance
offered by the European Central Bank to buy up beleaguered
sovereign bonds.here#axzz1gFiKHRKz
PEACOCKS CONSIDER SPLITTING BONMARCHE
Peacocks, the value fashion group, is considering splitting
off its Bonmarche chain, which sells fashion for older women, in
an effort to restructure its capital base.here#axzz1gFiKHRKz
OLYMPUS CONSIDERS USE OF STRATEGIC INVESTOR
Olympus is considering raising funds from a
strategic investor in what would be a controversial manoeuvre to
repair damage caused by its accounting scandal.here#axzz1gFiKHRKz
($1 = 0.6461 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)