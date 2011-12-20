UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
NEW TWIST IN RIDDLE OF NORILSK STAKE
The mystery over the ownership of a multibillion-dollar, 8 percent stake in Norilsk Nickel has deepened after the international trading house that was thought to be its buyer said it now held less than one percent of the world's largest nickel miner. here#axzz1gubsKi4t
US THREAT AGAINSTEU OVER GREEN LEVY ON AIRLINES
The United States has threatened to take retaliatory action against the European Union unless Brussels drops its plan to start charging any airline flying into the bloc for its carbon pollution. here#axzz1gubsKi4t
RBS NEARS 1.4 BLN POUND PROPERTY DISPOSAL
Royal Bank of Scotland and Blackstone are set to complete a deal in which the bank will hand over control of 1.4 billion pounds ($2.17 billion) of distressed property loans to the U.S. private equity group.here#axzz1gubsKi4t
LLOYD'S UPBEAT IN FACE OF NATURAL DISASTERS
Lloyd's of London is expected to have a record level of premium writing capacity next year in spite of the natural disasters that have made 2011 the second costliest year ever for the historic insurance market. here#axzz1gubsKi4t
SVG SET TO ANNOUNCE FRESH STRATEGY SVG Capital is set to announce a fresh strategy on Tuesday that will see the listed private equity fund redistribute 170 million pounds ($264.03 million)to shareholders and diversify its holdings beyond Permira, the buy-out group in which it has usually invested.
HOTEL GROUPS' HOPES FOR 2012 UNDERMINED
All year, many European hotel operators have clung to a core belief that despite the economic downturn, their growth projections would remain largely intact, but even cities thought to be protected from decline are facing problems.
INSTABILITY OF DYNASTIC SHIFT IN NORTH KOREA
The death of Kim Jong-il is rekindling speculation that this throwback autocracy must finally be poised to fall. http://here#axzz1gubsKi4t
HEDGE FUND ALARM BELLS ARE RINGING OVER CHINA
The past few weeks have seen China loom large in the nightmares of many hedge fund managers still smarting from a less-than glory-filled 2011, as concerns rise over increasingly negative economic signals emanating from the country. here#axzz1gubsKi4t
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.