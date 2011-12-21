The Financial Times
STRONG TAKE-UP OF ECB LOANS EXPECTED
The European Central Bank is expected to report strong
demand for an offer of unlimited three-year loans after banks
were urged to take the funds to ease severe strains across the
eurozone's financial system.
MOODY'S TAKES SHOT AT UK'S TRIPLE A RATING
Britain's deteriorating public finances and growth outlook
have substantially reduced its ability to maintain its triple A
credit rating, Moody's warned on Tuesday evening.
PRU HEAD TO DEPART AFTER ABORTED AIA BID
The chairman of Prudential is to bow out of the life assurer
after intense shareholder pressure following the UK company's
aborted $35 billion takeover bid for AIA, the Asian insurance
group.
CONSUMER SECTOR INSOLVENCIES SET TO SOAR
Cash-strapped Britons' reluctance to spend is set to push a
record number of shops, food manufacturers and gyms over the
edge next year - triggering a downward spiral of more job losses
that will crimp spending further.
KNIGHT VINKE EYES CARREFOUR BOARD SEAT
U.S. activist fund Knight Vinke is talking to Carrefour
about the possibility of taking a seat on the board of
the world's second-biggest supermarket chain by sales,
the world's second-biggest supermarket chain by sales,
ratcheting up investor pressure on the troubled retailer.
US OIL BOOM TOWN PROMPTS CRUDE GLUT FEARS
The boom in North American oil production has triggered a
race to expand the U.S.'s main oil storage centre, raising
concerns among some industry executives of potential glut in
capacity.
YANZHOU COAL IN TALKS TO BUY AUSTRALIAN MINER
Yanzhou Coal is in talks to take over Gloucester
Coal, which would create one of the largest coal groups
in Australia and provide the Chinese group with a backdoor
listing of its local subsidiary.
SANTA SPAWNS AN INTERNET COTTAGE INDUSTRY
Every year a seasonal tradition is played out on the
internet, when sites which offer games, letters and personalised
video messages from Father Christmas see a huge influx of
traffic, enough to sustain a small cottage industry.
(Reporting By Alessandra Prentice)