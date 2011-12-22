Financial Times

DEMAND FOR ECB LOANS RISES TO 489 BILLION EUROS

The European Central Bank has stepped up its response to the eurozone crisis by providing 489 billion euros ($638.02 billion)in unprecedented three-year loans to more than 500 banks across the region.

FOREIGN CARRIERS MUST PAY EU CARBON FEES

Airlines based outside the European Union must abide by contentious EU legislation requiring them to pay for their carbon pollution, Europe's highest court has ruled.

COLLAPSE IN M&A AMID DEBT TURBULENCE

Mergers and acquisitions activity collapsed in the fourth quarter as the sovereign debt crisis and market volatility put the brakes on dealmaking and equity sales, pushing European investment banking fees to their lowest level in more than a decade.

SOLAR WIN IN COURT 'ONLY DELAYS INEVITABLE'

The solar industry may have scored a High Court victory against government moves to halve subsidies for household solar panels, but its jubilation was tempered by signs that it is unlikely to win the larger battle against efforts to rein in the cost of supporting green power.

DUFFIELD CLAIMS ONLINE RIGHT-TO-REPLY

John Duffield, founder of New Star Asset Management, has claimed a right to reply to allegations made in a Central London employment tribunal last month by Patrick Evershed, a former New Star fund manager.

US BOND MANAGER FEARS DEBT 'CRESCENDO'

Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital and this year's best-performing U.S. bond manager, is not the man to turn to for optimism.

BARRATTS TO CUT 170 JOBS AS STORES CLOSE

Barratts Priceless, the struggling footwear retailer, will close 18 stores before Christmas with the loss of 170 jobs as its administrator battles to find a buyer for the chain.

IRELAND TELLS FACEBOOK TO BOOST PRIVACY

The Irish data protection commissioner has told Facebook it must go further in warning users how the social network and third-party apps handle personal information, after a wide-ranging audit of its privacy practices.