CALL FOR QE TO STAVE OFF EURO DEFLATION
A top European Central Bank policymaker has called for
"quantitative easing" to be used to boost the eurozone economy
if deflation risks emerge across the 17-country region. here#axzz1gubsKi4t
BUSINESSES BACK CAMERON'S EU TREATY VETO
David Cameron's use of the veto in Brussels has been hailed
as a diplomatic coup which should be welcomed in boardrooms
across the land, in a letter to the Financial Times signed by 20
leading business figures. here#axzz1gubsKi4t
BRITONS FINALLY HIT THE SHOPS
After weeks of tightening their purse strings, consumers
have been out in force. But for Britain's beleaguered retailers,
the rush may not be enough to offset poor trading in the crucial
period running up to Christmas.
PLANS SEE MOD LOSE ARMS BUYING ROLE
The private sector would play an increasingly prominent role
in weapons and equipment purchases for Britain's armed forces
under radical proposals seeking the removal of that role from
the Ministry of Defence.
REPSOL IN $1 BILLION DEAL FOR MISSISSIPPI FIELDS
Repsol has signed a $1 billion deal to buy stakes
in oil and gas fields in Mississippi owned by SandRidge Energy
as part of a drive to diversify into producing assets in
less politically volatile countries.
'EXCESSIVE' SURCHARGES ON CARD PURCHASES TO BE BANNED
Airlines and online retailers are to be banned from levying
"excessive" and opaque surcharges on card purchases next year,
in a move being presented by the Treasury as a dose of Christmas
cheer for struggling consumers.
JUDGE FINDS STANFORD FIT TO STAND TRIAL
Allen Stanford, the Texas billionaire accused of running a
$7 billion Ponzi scheme, is fit to stand trial, a U.S. judge has
ruled, rejecting claims the banker suffered from amnesia
following a 2009 prison fight.
CIC BUYS 25 PERCENT STAKE IN SHANDUKA
The China Investment Corporation, China's sovereign wealth
fund, has paid about $243 million for a 25 percent stake in
Shanduka Group, a prominent South African company which invests
in energy, mining, telecommunications and financial services.
GAMES START-UPS LOSING GROUND
Facebook's ranking of the most popular games on the social
network revealed that larger developers such as Walt Disney's
Playdom, Zynga and Electronic Arts are
stretching their lead over start-ups.
VW GIVES BLACKBERRY-WIELDING WORKERS A SILENT NIGHT
Angered by the blurring of the line between the workplace
and home, Volkswagen's powerful works council has
struck an agreement with management that employees who use a
BlackBerry will be subject to new email restrictions.
