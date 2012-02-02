Financial Times

JEFFERIES CONFIRMS HOARE GOVETT ACQUISITION

Jefferies, the U.S.-based investment bank, on Wednesday confirmed its acquisition of Hoare Govett, the UK broker, from Royal Bank of Scotland. link.reuters.com/nug46s

BALLS CRITICAL OF UK'S NEW FINANCIAL BILL

The bill to revamp the UK's financial regulation includes a "gaping hole" that could prevent important warnings from reaching the British finance minister, Ed Balls, shadow finance minister of the UK's opposition party Labour, has warned. link.reuters.com/nug46s

FACEBOOK FILES FOR MASSIVE IPO

Facebook launched the process for its highly-anticipated coming-out, filing papers for its initial public offering, and revealing for the first time details of its business that it has, until now, guarded fiercely. link.reuters.com/pug46s

TRINITY MIRROR UNDER PRESSURE TO CUT CHIEF'S PAY

Trinity Mirror is facing renewed pressure to rein in the pay of its chief executive Sly Bailey from some of the biggest shareholders in the media group. link.reuters.com/qug46s

DUKE STREET ABANDONS EFFORT TO RAISE FUND

Buy-out investor Duke Street has abandoned efforts to raise its next fund, in a strong indicator that the long-expected shake-out in the private equity sector has started in earnest. link.reuters.com/rug46s

EU BLOCKS DEUTSCHE BOERSE TIE-UP WITH NYSE

The European Commission on Wednesday vetoed the proposed $9 billion tie-up between Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext, scuppering an attempt by the German and U.S. groups to create the world's largest equity and derivatives exchange. link.reuters.com/sug46s

UK'S CAMERON URGES INDIA TO RETHINK JET DECISION

David Cameron has vowed to "encourage" India to reconsider its decision to buy France's Dassault jet fighter instead of Eurofighter's Typhoon, in which BAE Systems, the UK defence contractor, has a large stake. link.reuters.com/tug46s

RADICALS ADMITS LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE BOMB PLOT

Four Islamist extremists admitted on Wednesday that they had plotted a bomb attack on the London Stock Exchange and other targets in 2010 in a conspiracy inspired by al-Qaeda propaganda. link.reuters.com/vug46s

($1 = 0.6306 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)