EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 24)
BRUSSELS, Feb 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Financial Times
JEFFERIES CONFIRMS HOARE GOVETT ACQUISITION
Jefferies, the U.S.-based investment bank, on Wednesday confirmed its acquisition of Hoare Govett, the UK broker, from Royal Bank of Scotland. link.reuters.com/nug46s
BALLS CRITICAL OF UK'S NEW FINANCIAL BILL
The bill to revamp the UK's financial regulation includes a "gaping hole" that could prevent important warnings from reaching the British finance minister, Ed Balls, shadow finance minister of the UK's opposition party Labour, has warned. link.reuters.com/nug46s
FACEBOOK FILES FOR MASSIVE IPO
Facebook launched the process for its highly-anticipated coming-out, filing papers for its initial public offering, and revealing for the first time details of its business that it has, until now, guarded fiercely. link.reuters.com/pug46s
TRINITY MIRROR UNDER PRESSURE TO CUT CHIEF'S PAY
Trinity Mirror is facing renewed pressure to rein in the pay of its chief executive Sly Bailey from some of the biggest shareholders in the media group. link.reuters.com/qug46s
DUKE STREET ABANDONS EFFORT TO RAISE FUND
Buy-out investor Duke Street has abandoned efforts to raise its next fund, in a strong indicator that the long-expected shake-out in the private equity sector has started in earnest. link.reuters.com/rug46s
EU BLOCKS DEUTSCHE BOERSE TIE-UP WITH NYSE
The European Commission on Wednesday vetoed the proposed $9 billion tie-up between Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext, scuppering an attempt by the German and U.S. groups to create the world's largest equity and derivatives exchange. link.reuters.com/sug46s
UK'S CAMERON URGES INDIA TO RETHINK JET DECISION
David Cameron has vowed to "encourage" India to reconsider its decision to buy France's Dassault jet fighter instead of Eurofighter's Typhoon, in which BAE Systems, the UK defence contractor, has a large stake. link.reuters.com/tug46s
RADICALS ADMITS LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE BOMB PLOT
Four Islamist extremists admitted on Wednesday that they had plotted a bomb attack on the London Stock Exchange and other targets in 2010 in a conspiracy inspired by al-Qaeda propaganda. link.reuters.com/vug46s
($1 = 0.6306 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
Feb 24 Canada's MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd, a provider of satellite data used for surveillance and communications, said it would buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about C$3.10 billion ($2.40 billion) to strengthen its position in the satellite imagery market.
Feb 24 UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority):