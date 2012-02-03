Financial Times
GLENCORE AND XSTRATA CLOSE TO MERGER DEAL
Glencore and Xstrata have launched merger
talks to create a $88 billion commodities trading and mining
giant with the financial muscle to sweep up some of its biggest
BT SET TO LAUNCH 'ULTRA-FAST' INTERNET
"Ultra-fast" broadband using direct fibre-optic connections
will become available to most British homes and businesses next
year, after a significant technological breakthrough by BT
SNB STANDS FIRM ON SWISS FRANC CAP
The independence of the Swiss National Bank risks being
compromised due to political pressure following the departure of
Philipp Hildebrand as chairman, the central bank's acting
DEUTSCHE BANK CONCERNED BY ECB LOANS
Deutsche Bank has risked a clash with the
European Central Bank by indicating it sees a stigma attached to
the long-term help offered to banks to try to ease the euro
SPANISH BANKS TOLD TO FIND BILLIONS
Spanish banks must find 50 billion euros ($65.86
billion)from profits and capital this year to finance a clean-up
of their balance sheets or agree to merge with another bank by
May to gain an extra year's grace, according to Spain's economy
RECESSION PREDICTED TO RETURN TO UK
The British economy will suffer a modest contraction this
year, according to an influential academic institute that is the
CHINA'S STATE GRID TO TAKE 25 PERCENT IN REN
State Grid Corporation of China is to acquire 25 percent of
Portugal's national power grid in the second large-scale
CHINA CONSIDERING DEEPER INVOLVEMENT IN EFSF
China is considering how to get "more deeply involved" in
resolving Europe's debt crisis by co-operating more closely with
European rescue funds, Chinese premier Wen Jiabao said on
($1 = 0.6321 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)