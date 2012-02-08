Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
RBS BOSS SAYS RESTRUCTURING HAS COST 38 BILLION POUNDS
Stephen Hester has revealed that the dramatic restructuring of Royal Bank of Scotland has cost 38 billion pounds ($60.32 billion) in a rallying memo to staff days after the embattled chief executive waived a 1 million pound bonus. here
MISYS AND TEMENOS AGREE ON KEY MERGER TERMS
Misys and Temenos have reached agreement on the key terms of a proposed 2 billion pound merger that would create the world's largest supplier of risk-management computer software to banks. here#axzz1lXLa4LJ6
US BANKS SNAP UP MORTGAGE PRODUCTS
Banks have been responding to low interest rates by snapping up billions of dollars of bundled mortgage products that resemble the sliced-and-diced debt blamed for the financial crisis. here#axzz1lXLa4LJ6
YAHOO CHAIRMAN EXITS AS REVIEW DRAGS ON
Yahoo chairman Roy Bostock and three other directors are to step down as part of a boardroom clean-out, marking the latest attempt by the U.S. internet company to win back investor confidence as it continues to pursue a change in strategic direction. here
TWO BIDDERS LEFT IN RUNNING FOR RBS ASIAN UNITS
Just two bidders remain in the running to buy Royal Bank of Scotland's Asian equities, mergers and acquisitions and research businesses, after three potential buyers dropped out of the race. here
BOMBARDIER SET TO ANNOUNCE UK JOB SECURITY
Workers at the UK's last train maker are expected to hear this week that their jobs are safe from its Canadian owner Bombardier, ending months of uncertainty about the future of the factory in England. here
UBS FIGHTS TO HANG ON TO KEY STAFF
UBS is paying out 300 million Swiss francs ($328.7 million) in long-term bonuses to its top bankers, as it fights to retain senior personnel following a $2.3 billion trading scandal and a sweeping restructuring of its investment banking business. here
MOSCOW PLANS TO PUT DEAD LAWYER ON TRIAL
Russian investigators have said they may prosecute a dead lawyer who worked for a foreign investment fund in the latest bizarre twist to a case that has come to exemplify investor fears about Russia's rule of law. here
ELBARADEI URGES EGYPTIAN PEOPLE TO WORK TOGETHER
Egyptians must overcome economic and political differences to unite and put the country on the path to democracy and away from military rule, former presidential candidate Mohamed ElBaradei said on Wednesday. here
($1 = 0.6300 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
* Renesas and Intersil announce final regulatory approval for Renesas' acquisition of Intersil
