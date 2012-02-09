The Financial Times

JAPAN LINES UP NATIONAL CHIP CHAMPION

Three Japanese semiconductor manufacturers including Panasonic and Fujitsu are in talks to merge their operations to create a national champion chipmaker that would be backed by the government, according to people familiar with the matter. link.reuters.com/mah56s

U.S. BOWS TO PRESSURE ON TAX RULES

The U.S. has eased onerous reporting requirements on overseas financial institutions, which it had sought to impose as part of a global crackdown on tax evasion. link.reuters.com/nah56s

UK AND ASIAN PROBE INTO RIGGING OF LENDING RATES

Almost a dozen traders and brokers in London and Asia have been fired, suspended or put on leave by their employers as a multinational probe into alleged manipulation of crucial global lending rates accelerates. link.reuters.com/pah56s

FACEBOOK ROLLS OUT TIMELINE-LINKED ADS

Facebook has found a way to monetise its new Timeline feature less than five months after launching it, repackaging what people "listen" to, "watch," and "read" into ads and delivering them to their friends. link.reuters.com/qah56s

GROUPON RECORD LOSS IN DEBUT RESULTS

Groupon has disappointed investors with its first quarterly financial results since it went public, reporting a loss that was well below the profits analysts had expected. link.reuters.com/rah56s

NEWS CORP PAYOUTS REACH MORE THAN $200 MILLION

The UK newspaper scandal that forced News Corp to shut the News of the World has cost Rupert Murdoch's media group at least $195 million so far, it said as it warned that it could not predict its future outlay on lawyers' fees and civil settlements with phone hacking victims. link.reuters.com/sah56s

INVESTORS REGAIN APPETITE FOR CORPORATE DEBT

European investors are buying new corporate debt in Spain and Italy for the first time in months, highlighting how recent measures by the European Central Bank to prop up the banking system have helped to thaw out the euro zone's beleaguered peripheral bond markets. link.reuters.com/tah56s

BA TO TEAM UP WITH JAPAN AIRLINES

International Airlines Group and Japan Airlines on Wednesday announced plans for a joint venture that would seek to maximise the profitability of routes between Europe and Japan. link.reuters.com/vah56s

($1 = 0.6322 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)