Financial Times

LIBOR PROBE DISCOVERS CITIGROUP TOOK BIG HIT

Citigroup was forced to write off $50 million after two traders accused of attempting to influence global lending rates left the bank, according to people familiar with a worldwide investigation that is gathering pace. link.reuters.com/cyn56s

INDONESIAN BUMI INVESTORS CONFIDENT OF COMPROMISE

The Indonesian shareholders in coal miner Bumi are open to a compromise that would see financier Nat Rothschild stand down as co-chairman of the company but remain on its board, according to people familiar with the matter. link.reuters.com/byn56s

PARIS TO INVEST DIRECTLY IN DEXIA TO SALVAGE DEAL

The French government is to invest directly in the municipal finance unit of Dexia, the stricken Belgian bank, in order to salvage a deal to regularise lending to cash-strapped French local authorities. link.reuters.com/zun56s

LEHMAN ESTATE SUES CITI

The Lehman Brothers estate has sued another of the defunct investment bank's former counterparties, this time Citigroup, for $2.5 billion for cash taken in the period leading up to its bankruptcy that it wants returned. link.reuters.com/xun56s

ALCATEL-LUCENT MAY TO PREPARING FOR JOBS CUTS

Alcatel-Lucent is planning to cut up to 1,800 jobs in Europe, French union leaders have claimed, in the latest sign of the rapid scaling down of the European and U.S. telecoms equipment industry. link.reuters.com/wun56s

EUROPEAN BANKS PLAN NEW CAPITAL MEASURES

European banks are proposing capital-raising measures that go beyond regulators' demands and would cut only a small amount of lending to the real economy, according to a preliminary assessment of the plans by the European Banking Authority. link.reuters.com/vun56s

UK'S BOE SET TO PUMP BILLIONS INTO ECONOMY

The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee voted to keep interest rates at their current record lows on Thursday and authorised further gilts purchases totalling 50 billion pounds, in line with economists' expectations. link.reuters.com/tun56s

GREECE AGREES AUSTERITY CUTS, PM MAKES POLITICAL GAIN

Lucas Papademos, Greece's prime minister, notched up his first political win on Thursday, after days of missed deadlines, by persuading party leaders to override their populist instincts and back another round of austerity measures. link.reuters.com/sun56s

PEPSI TO AXE THOUSANDS OF JOBS

PepsiCo, the U.S. drinks and snacks company, said on Thursday it would shed 8,700 jobs worldwide to cut costs as it ramps up investment in its core cola and crisps brands that investors claimed have been neglected in favour of its healthier products. link.reuters.com/run56s

($1 = 0.6312 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)