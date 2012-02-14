Financial Times
FRANCE TO PUSH ON WITH TOBIN TAX
France is determined to press ahead with a financial
transaction tax inspired by the UK's stamp duty and supported by
at least eight other euro zone countries, the French finance
minister has said. link.reuters.com/naz56s
EU TRIES TO FINALISE GREEK BAILOUT
European officials rushed to finalise details of a 130
billion euro ($172 billion) Greek bailout on Monday amid signs
Germany and its euro zone allies may not be prepared to approve
the deal at a finance ministers' meeting on Wednesday, despite
Athens backing new austerity measures. link.reuters.com/paz56s
MOODY'S CUTS FRANCE, UK, AUSTRIA OUTLOOKS TO NEGATIVE
Moody's, the U.S. rating agency, placed the UK, France,
Austria on negative credit watch late on Monday, raising the
prospect that these countries may soon lose their triple A
ratings against the backdrop of the euro zone debt crisis. link.reuters.com/qaz56s
HONDA PLANS TO INCREASE EU PRODUCTION LEVELS
Honda says it will nearly double its production of
cars in Europe as it seeks to reduce its reliance on imports
from Japan and recover from a disastrous past year. link.reuters.com/raz56s
VODAFONE IN TALKS WITH C&W WORLDWIDE
Shares in Cable & Wireless Worldwide, jumped almost
45 percent after Vodafone confirmed that it was
interested in bidding for the troubled telecom group. link.reuters.com/saz56s
FOREIGN OUTCRY OVER PROPOSED 'VOLCKER RULE'
U.S. regulators are facing a flood of foreign complaints
about the "Volcker rule" aimed at banning proprietary trading at
banks, increasing the chances that the measure may be watered
down. link.reuters.com/taz56s
S&P TURNS ON SPAIN'S BANKING SECTOR
Standard and Poor's has cut the ratings of some of the key
players in Spain's banking sector, including Santander
and BBVA, the country's two biggest lenders by assets,
following the agency's decision to cut Spain's sovereign rating
last month. link.reuters.com/vaz56s
($1 = 0.6332 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)