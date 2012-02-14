Financial Times

FRANCE TO PUSH ON WITH TOBIN TAX

France is determined to press ahead with a financial transaction tax inspired by the UK's stamp duty and supported by at least eight other euro zone countries, the French finance minister has said. link.reuters.com/naz56s

EU TRIES TO FINALISE GREEK BAILOUT

European officials rushed to finalise details of a 130 billion euro ($172 billion) Greek bailout on Monday amid signs Germany and its euro zone allies may not be prepared to approve the deal at a finance ministers' meeting on Wednesday, despite Athens backing new austerity measures. link.reuters.com/paz56s

MOODY'S CUTS FRANCE, UK, AUSTRIA OUTLOOKS TO NEGATIVE

Moody's, the U.S. rating agency, placed the UK, France, Austria on negative credit watch late on Monday, raising the prospect that these countries may soon lose their triple A ratings against the backdrop of the euro zone debt crisis. link.reuters.com/qaz56s

HONDA PLANS TO INCREASE EU PRODUCTION LEVELS

Honda says it will nearly double its production of cars in Europe as it seeks to reduce its reliance on imports from Japan and recover from a disastrous past year. link.reuters.com/raz56s

VODAFONE IN TALKS WITH C&W WORLDWIDE

Shares in Cable & Wireless Worldwide, jumped almost 45 percent after Vodafone confirmed that it was interested in bidding for the troubled telecom group. link.reuters.com/saz56s

FOREIGN OUTCRY OVER PROPOSED 'VOLCKER RULE'

U.S. regulators are facing a flood of foreign complaints about the "Volcker rule" aimed at banning proprietary trading at banks, increasing the chances that the measure may be watered down. link.reuters.com/taz56s

S&P TURNS ON SPAIN'S BANKING SECTOR

Standard and Poor's has cut the ratings of some of the key players in Spain's banking sector, including Santander and BBVA, the country's two biggest lenders by assets, following the agency's decision to cut Spain's sovereign rating last month. link.reuters.com/vaz56s

($1 = 0.6332 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)