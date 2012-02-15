Buffett's Berkshire says quarterly profit rises 15 pct
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.
Financial Times
GREECE RESCUE PACKAGE IN DOUBT
Euro zone officials have called off an emergency meeting of finance ministers to approve a vital 130 billion euro ($170 billion) bailout for Athens amid a growing fight among the country's European creditors about the merits of allowing Greece to go bankrupt. here#axzz1mI77w1Mb
MURDOCH PUTS TOP LAWYER ON SUN CASE
Rupert Murdoch has put his top lawyer on to News Corp's internal affairs committee as the media group comes under fire from its reporters for passing information to the police that led to the arrests of nine journalists at The Sun. here#axzz1mI77w1Mb
HSBC LOOKS TO ESTABLISH CHINESE PRESENCE
HSBC is aiming to increase its presence in mainland China through a big expansion of its branch network or by raising its stake in Bank of Communications. here#axzz1mI77w1Mb
BUMI INVESTORS ISSUE CONDITIONS TO ROTHSCHILD
The Indonesian investors in coal miner Bumi have said UK financier Nat Rothschild can stay on the company's board, but only if he steps down as co-chairman and stops being a "disruptive influence" over his calls for a shake-up at PT Bumi Resources, a Bumi affiliate. here#axzz1mI77w1Mb
FACEBOOK IN LINE FOR HUGE TAX BILL
Facebook faces a requirement to raise as much as $5 billion through an extra share sale late this year to cover a tax bill for its employees, or as much again as the minimum amount it has already said it plans to raise in its initial public offering in May. here#axzz1mI77w1Mb
UK'S FRAUD ARM FACES INSPECTION
Dominic Grieve, the Attorney-General, has ordered the first inquiry into the UK's anti-fraud authority to help improve its operations only weeks after it was forced into a climbdown. here#axzz1mI77w1Mb
FRANCE TELECOM HITS OUT AT RIVAL
France Telecom's chief executive has stoked fears about technical problems at Free Mobile, its upstart domestic rival, by insisting that it will not prop up its competitor's phone network at the expense of its own customers. here
($1 = 0.6382 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
