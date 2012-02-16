Financial Times
US FED DIVIDED ON ASSET PURCHASES
Several members of the Federal Reserve's interest
rate-setting committee said more asset purchases might be
necessary "before long", given the risks to the U.S. economy. link.reuters.com/pek66s
UBS SUSPENDS TRADERS IN LIBOR PROBE
UBS has suspended some of its most senior traders
in connection with an international probe into the possible
manipulation of interbank borrowing rates, in the latest
controversy to hit the Swiss bank since the financial crisis. link.reuters.com/qek66s
GREECE EXCHANGES RHETORIC WITH EU LENDERS
The battle of wills between Athens and its euro zone lenders
intensified on Wednesday, with Greece's finance minister
accusing "forces in Europe" of pushing his country out of the
euro while his German counterpart suggested postponing Greek
elections and installing a new government without political
parties. link.reuters.com/rek66s
NEWS CORP SUSPECTS 'SERIOUS CRIMINALITY'
Investigators looking into alleged corrupt practices at News
Corp's UK newspapers suspect that cash payments worth
more than 100,000 pounds ($157,000) were made to police officers
and other public officials, one person familiar with the
investigation said. link.reuters.com/sek66s
UK FOREIGN OFFICE PLANS PROPERTY SALE
The British Foreign Office has drawn up plans to sell
hundreds of embassies and homes worth nearly a quarter of a
billion pounds as it increases its presence in fast-growing
countries such as China and Brazil. link.reuters.com/tek66s
ECB MOVES TO HELP FUND GREECE BAILOUT
The European Central Bank is preparing to pass profits on
its Greek bond holdings to euro zone governments for use in
funding Greece's second bailout, senior policymakers have
indicated. here#axzz1mI77w1Mb
MORGAN STANLEY AND CITI FACE LOSSES
Morgan Stanley and Citigroup face potentially
painful losses on two recent European share sales that went
awry, highlighting the dangers of the currently aggressive
bidding by banks for so-called 'block trade' work. link.reuters.com/vek66s
TESCO LOOKS TO PRIORITISE FOOD IN SALES PUSH
Tesco has told investors that it plans to bolster
fresh produce and step up the pace of change in its food
business in an effort to revive UK sales after January's shock
profit warning. link.reuters.com/wek66s
ORANGE LOOKS TO OFFER FACEBOOK TO AFRICA
Orange, the French mobile operator, is to provide access to
Facebook for all its 70 million mobile phone users in
Africa using technology that will allow the normally web-based
social media service to be accessible from even the most basic
handsets, opening up a huge market for Facebook. link.reuters.com/xek66s
($1 = 0.6372 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)