Financial Times
GREECE FACES TOUGH BAILOUT TERMS
A 130 billion euro ($170 billion) bailout of Greece will
contain unprecedented controls on Athens' ability to spend aid,
officials said, as European leaders scrambled on Thursday to
paper over their divisions on the rescue package. link.reuters.com/typ66s
EX-MERRILL BROKER FINED IN MARKET ABUSE CASE
The UK's Financial Services Authority has handed down a
350,000 pound fine to one of London's top corporate brokers
after a multi-year probe into improper trading in the shares of
pub company Punch Taverns by Greenlight Capital, the $9 billion
U.S. hedge fund. link.reuters.com/wyp66s
CHINA WANTS SWAY IN WORLD BANK PICK
China has said that the next World Bank president should be
chosen on merit, seeking to challenge a tradition that the
bank's chief be a U.S. citizen, though it did not suggest a
candidate. link.reuters.com/xyp66s
L&G EMPLOYEE ARRESTED IN TRADING PROBE
A 44-year-old man employed at Legal & General Investment
Management, one of the UK's largest investment firms,
was arrested by the Financial Services Authority on Thursday in
connection with a two-year probe into insider trading. link.reuters.com/zyp66s
RBS DIRECTOR DEFENDS HESTER BONUS
The director at the centre of a recent bonus row at Royal
Bank of Scotland says pay decisions should not be swayed
by the public mood, even though the bank is 83 percent owned by
taxpayers. link.reuters.com/baq66s
HEDGE FUND PIONEER BACK FOR ASIA VENTURE
William Bollinger, one of the pioneers of London's hedge
fund industry, has come out of retirement to launch a new
venture - in Singapore. link.reuters.com/caq66s
US TAXPAYERS TO SUBSIDISE HOUSING SETTLEMENT
U.S. taxpayers are expected to subsidise the $40 billion
settlement owed by five leading banks over allegations that they
systematically abused borrowers in pursuit of improper home
seizures, the Financial Times has learnt. link.reuters.com/daq66s
($1 = 0.6350 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)