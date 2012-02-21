Financial Times
LLOYDS RIVALS' EXECUTIVES TO KEEP BONUSES
Executives responsible for misselling loan insurance at
Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays look set to
keep their past bonuses, ignoring the precedent set on Monday by
Lloyds Banking Group. link.reuters.com/gex66s
TURKCELL'S OWNER TO FIND $1.4 BILLION OR LOSE CONTROL
The owner of Turkcell has to come up with $1.4
billion next month or lose its controlling stake in Turkey's
biggest mobile group, at least for the duration of an appeal, a
court has ruled. link.reuters.com/hex66s
APPLE MAKES LEGAL THREAT OVER IPAD DISPUTE
Apple levelled a new legal threat on Monday against
the struggling electronics company that has claimed it owns the
iPad name in China, as a court in southern China ordered a large
retailer to stop sales of the gadget. link.reuters.com/jex66s
US CORPORATES SHY TO OFFER GUIDANCE
U.S. companies are more uncertain about the future than at
any point since the financial crisis, with just one in five of
the country's biggest corporations making any predictions as
they published fourth-quarter results. link.reuters.com/kex66s
VISTA MAKES RIVAL BID FOR MISYS
A U.S. private equity group has made a rival 1.2 billion
pound ($1.90 billion) offer for Misys, the banking
software company which this month agreed a merger deal with
Switzerland's Temenos. link.reuters.com/mex66s
DUBAI'S ABRAAJ BUYS AUREOS IN EMERGING MARKET PUSH
Aureos Capital, the private equity group spun out of the
government-owned emerging markets investor CDC in
controversial circumstances, is to be sold for an undisclosed
price. link.reuters.com/nex66s
VEOLIA CHIEF FACES BOARDROOM COUP
Antoine Frerot, chief executive of Veolia, the
world's biggest water utility by sales, is facing a boardroom
coup orchestrated by his former mentor, Henri Proglio, the boss
of EDF. link.reuters.com/pex66s
SANTANDER FINED OVER STRUCTURED PRODUCTS
Spanish bank Santander has been fined 1.5 million
pounds by the UK financial regulator for selling 1.2 billion
pounds of "guaranteed" stock market-linked bonds without making
it clear to consumers that they would not be fully covered for
compensation if the bank failed. link.reuters.com/qex66s
($1 = 0.6301 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)