WELLS FARGO TO BUY ENERGY LOAN PORTFOLIO

Wells Fargo has agreed to buy an energy loan portfolio from BNP Paribas with a historical value of $11 billion. link.reuters.com/zyc76s

BC PARTNERS RAISES 6.5 BLN EUROS FOR NEW DEALS

London-based buy-out firm BC Partners has completed one of the largest private equity capital raisings since the global financial crisis by collecting 6.5 billion euros ($8.62 billion)for its latest European fund. link.reuters.com/bad76s

GREEK RACE TO UNLOCK BAILOUT

The Greek government is racing to complete a lengthy checklist of reforms demanded by international lenders before the end of February to unlock a 130 billion euros bailout agreed in the early hours of Tuesday after months of high-stakes bargaining. link.reuters.com/cad76s

UK POLICE INVESTIGATE THREADNEEDLE ROGUE TRADE ATTEMPT

Police in London are investigating a suspected $150 million trading fraud attempted by a former trader at the British investment house Threadneedle. link.reuters.com/dad76s

UK'S OSBORNE URGED TO CUT TAXES ON BUSINESS

British finance minister George Osborne has come under renewed pressure from some members of Britain's ruling Conservative Party to cut business taxes and simplify labour laws in next month's budget. link.reuters.com/fad76s

WELDON TO STEP DOWN AS J&J CHIEF

William Weldon will retire as chief executive of Johnson & Johnson, marking an end to a tenure that has been marred by an embarrassing string of product recalls. link.reuters.com/gad76s

SINGER CHURCH SET TO SETTLE HACKING CASE

Singer Charlotte Church is on the verge of settling her phone-hacking case against the News of the World, raising the prospect that Rupert Murdoch's newspaper group will face no High Court trial over the scandal, it emerged on Tuesday. link.reuters.com/had76s

M&B HOMES IN ON CHIEF EXECUTIVE

Mitchells & Butlers has drawn up a shortlist of three candidates to be chief executive after the job was spurned by three high-profile industry executives amid concerns at the influence wielded by the pub group's dominant shareholder, Joe Lewis. link.reuters.com/jad76s

MAZDA PLANS $2.1 BILLION CAPITAL RAISING

Mazda, the Japanese carmaker, is planning to raise about 170 billion yen ($2.1 billion) in capital to expand its production network overseas, according to people familiar with the matter. link.reuters.com/kad76s

