BRIEF-Samson Holding acquires Kohler Interiors Group
* Discloseable transaction in relation to acquisition of Kohler Interiors Group, Ltd
Financial Times
WELLS FARGO TO BUY ENERGY LOAN PORTFOLIO
Wells Fargo has agreed to buy an energy loan portfolio from BNP Paribas with a historical value of $11 billion. link.reuters.com/zyc76s
BC PARTNERS RAISES 6.5 BLN EUROS FOR NEW DEALS
London-based buy-out firm BC Partners has completed one of the largest private equity capital raisings since the global financial crisis by collecting 6.5 billion euros ($8.62 billion)for its latest European fund. link.reuters.com/bad76s
GREEK RACE TO UNLOCK BAILOUT
The Greek government is racing to complete a lengthy checklist of reforms demanded by international lenders before the end of February to unlock a 130 billion euros bailout agreed in the early hours of Tuesday after months of high-stakes bargaining. link.reuters.com/cad76s
UK POLICE INVESTIGATE THREADNEEDLE ROGUE TRADE ATTEMPT
Police in London are investigating a suspected $150 million trading fraud attempted by a former trader at the British investment house Threadneedle. link.reuters.com/dad76s
UK'S OSBORNE URGED TO CUT TAXES ON BUSINESS
British finance minister George Osborne has come under renewed pressure from some members of Britain's ruling Conservative Party to cut business taxes and simplify labour laws in next month's budget. link.reuters.com/fad76s
WELDON TO STEP DOWN AS J&J CHIEF
William Weldon will retire as chief executive of Johnson & Johnson, marking an end to a tenure that has been marred by an embarrassing string of product recalls. link.reuters.com/gad76s
SINGER CHURCH SET TO SETTLE HACKING CASE
Singer Charlotte Church is on the verge of settling her phone-hacking case against the News of the World, raising the prospect that Rupert Murdoch's newspaper group will face no High Court trial over the scandal, it emerged on Tuesday. link.reuters.com/had76s
M&B HOMES IN ON CHIEF EXECUTIVE
Mitchells & Butlers has drawn up a shortlist of three candidates to be chief executive after the job was spurned by three high-profile industry executives amid concerns at the influence wielded by the pub group's dominant shareholder, Joe Lewis. link.reuters.com/jad76s
MAZDA PLANS $2.1 BILLION CAPITAL RAISING
Mazda, the Japanese carmaker, is planning to raise about 170 billion yen ($2.1 billion) in capital to expand its production network overseas, according to people familiar with the matter. link.reuters.com/kad76s
($1 = 0.6321 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
* Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. releases regular weekly net asset value as of 14 February 2017
* Wintrust Mortgage announces the acquisition of mortgage banking assets of American Homestead Mortgage, expanding its presence in Montana