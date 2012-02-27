Financial Times

UK'S PRUDENTIAL MAY MOVE TO HONG KONG

Prudential, one of Britain's oldest insurers, is considering plans to uproot its headquarters from London to Hong Kong amid concerns about the impact of new European capital adequacy regulations.

LLOYDS AND RBS MAY TAP ECB'S LTRO FUNDS

Britain's two part-nationalised banks, Lloyds and RBS, plan to tap the European Central Bank's special three-year funding scheme for a combined amount of about 15 billion euros ($20.19 billion), on a par with some of the euro zone's largest banks.

WELLS FARGO SET FOR FURTHER EXPANSION

Wells Fargo plans to increase the size of its wealth management and insurance divisions through acquisitions as well as buying more assets from shrinking European banks, its chief executive says.

G20 TURNS UP PRESSURE ON GERMANY

Finance ministers from the world's largest economies ratcheted up the pressure on Germany to increase the size of the euro zone's 500 billion euros ($673.15 billion) rescue fund, saying the move would be "essential" to a decision by non-European countries to raise more resources for the International Monetary Fund.

PAYMENT-IN-KIND NOTES MAKE COMEBACK

A speculative, often toxic type of debt that became popular at the peak of the economic boom and recently contributed to the failure of UK retailer Peacocks could be staging a return.

FORD BEEFS UP PENSION FUNDS AND DRIVES TO BONDS

Ford has more than doubled its annual contribution to its pension funds, to $3.8 billion, as the carmaker aggressively shifts its investments towards bonds in an attempt to limit its exposure to volatile stock markets.

BLOOMBERG TO REVEAL DATA SERVICE REDESIGN

Bloomberg will announce a $100 million-plus redesign of its eponymous market data service on Monday, heightening its rivalry with Thomson Reuters by seeking to make its complex 30-year-old system simpler, more intuitive and easier to navigate.

BAHRAIN'S ARCAPITA FACES DEBT CHALLENGE

Bahrain-based private equity investor Arcapita Bank is facing a potentially painful debt workout as it mandates advisers ahead of the March deadline for the Manama-based group to repay $1.1 billion of loans.

AXA PLANS PROPERTY LENDING DRIVE

AXA is gearing up to lend 2 billion euros to European property companies during 2012 as one of Europe's largest insurers bids to cash in on the regulatory pressure curtailing bank financing across the continent.

($1 = 0.6306 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)