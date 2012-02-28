Financial Times

DATA SHOW ECB LOAN SPUR FOR BOND RALLY

Italian and Spanish banks accelerated their sovereign debt purchases by a record monthly amount in January, underlining how the use of cheap funding from the European Central Bank has contributed to a bond rally among peripheral euro zone countries. link.reuters.com/kax76s

BARCLAYS FACES BLOCK ON TAX SCHEMES

Barclays has been blocked from implementing two "highly abusive" tax schemes that could have cost the British treasury 500 million pounds ($792.05 million), despite the bank's commitment to a new code of practice in which it pledged not to engage in tax avoidance. link.reuters.com/max76s

S&P PUTS GREECE IN SELECTIVE DEFAULT

Greece shrugged off a downgrade to "selective default" on Monday by ratings agency Standard & Poor's, saying the move was expected following its launch of private sector involvement in a 206 billion euros ($275.94 billion) debt restructuring. link.reuters.com/nax76s

MORENO EXIT ADDS TO LLOYDS WOES

Glen Moreno has resigned as deputy chairman of Lloyds Banking Group, adding further to the disruption at the part-nationalised lender. link.reuters.com/pax76s

HSBC FALLS SHORT OF SME LENDING GOAL

HSBC fell short of a goal to provide 12.9 billion pound of loans to small and medium-sized enterprises in the UK last year, blaming muted demand from these borrowers. link.reuters.com/pax76s

CROSSRAIL TENDER FAVOURS UK

British ministers will on Tuesday launch the tender for a 1 billion pound contract to supply trains for the Crossrail project with the government aiming to "level the playing field" for UK-based manufacturers. link.reuters.com/qax76s

KKR CHIEFS TAKE HOME $94 MILLION EACH

Henry Kravis and George Roberts each took home a pay-out of around $94 million last year from KKR, the private equity group they helped to found, the latest sign of the riches available to industry executives at a sensitive time in the U.S. presidential election. link.reuters.com/rax76s

($1 = 0.6313 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)