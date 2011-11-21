Financial Times
CAYMAN DIRECTORS COLLECT FUND JOBS
A small group of Cayman Islands "jumbo directors" are
sitting on the boards of hundreds of hedge funds as demand for
independent directors booms in the Caribbean tax haven.
here#axzz1eGArf2A1
EUROPEAN COMMISSION PROPOSES "EUROBONDS"
A joint "eurobond" that would replace national issuance by
individual euro zone members could offer the best solution for
policymakers seeking a more stable sovereign debt market,
according to a European Commission study.
here#axzz1eGArf2A1
ECONOMISTS URGE RETHINK ON IMMIGRATION
A group of economists is urging Britain's Chancellor of the
Exchequer George Osborne to defend his pro-growth agenda by
modifying immigration curbs that would be "deeply damaging" to
the nation's competitiveness and growth.
here#axzz1eGArf2A1
STRUGGLING UK RETAILERS SQUEEZE SUPPLIERS
Britain's biggest retailers are ratcheting up the pressure
on their suppliers as conditions on the UK high street
deteriorate.
here#axzz1eGArf2A1
PHOENIX TURNS TO CVC IN WAKE OF RESOLUTION
British life insurer Phoenix Group Holdings, is in
talks with CVC Capital Partners over a possible
takeover bid by the private equity group, after it stopped
similar discussions with its rival Resolution.
here#axzz1eGArf2A1
STANDARD CHARTERED REDUCES EURO ZONE EXPOSURE
Standard Chartered has cut its exposure to euro
zone banks and boosted business with Chinese financial
institutions because of the European debt crisis, according to
the bank's Asia chief executive.
here#axzz1eGArf2A1
UBS CONSIDERS BONUS POOL CUT
UBS executives are considering cutting the group's
bonus pool in an effort to recoup some of the $2.3 billion it
lost in the alleged trading scandal centred on Kweku Adoboli.
here#axzz1eGArf2A1
KAZAKH OIL GROUP TO SEEK LONDON LISTING
Zhaikmunai, the Kazakhstan-based oil and gas
producer, signals its intention to seek a full London listing
that would qualify it for entry into the FTSE 250 index.
here#axzz1eGArf2A1
DELPHI SAYS ACQUISITIONS "ON OUR RADAR"
Delphi Automotive, the U.S. car parts maker that
went public last week after a long post-bankruptcy
restructuring, is seeking acquisitions to boost its Asia-Pacific
presence and expand its core businesses.
here#axzz1eGArf2A1
CHINA FEARS LASTING WORLDWIDE RECESSION
China's vice-premier responsible for overseeing the
financial sector predicts the global economy will slump into
long-term recession and warns Beijing will need to deepen
financial reforms to cope.
here#axzz1eGArf2A1
(Reporting by Michelle Martin)