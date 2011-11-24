The Times

JET AIRWAYS JOIN STRUGGLERS AMID GATHERING STORM IN INDIAN AVIATION

India's airline industry has suffered a fresh blow after Jet Airways, the country's largest and most successful carrier, said that it was planning to sell aircraft and property and offer emergency loans to its no-frills subsidiary in order to secure its future.

NOKIA SIEMENS TO CUT 17,000 JOBS TO COUNTER LOW-COST RIVALS

Nokia Siemens Networks is to cut 17,000 jobs -- almost a quarter of its global workforce -- in an attempt to claw back ground against low-cost competitors.

CHELSEA TAKE AIM AT MOVE DOWN RIVER TO BATTERSEA POWER STATION

Roman Abramovich has teamed up with one of London's leading developers in an attempt to move Chelsea Football Club to Battersea Power Station.

The Telegraph

THOMAS COOK FACES RESTRUCTURING AS ADVISERS CALLED IN

Fraught tour operator Thomas Cook endured another miserable day on Wednesday after it emerged its lenders had called in professional advice, raising the prospect of a root-and-branch restructure.

DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST CONSIDER SELLING REGIONAL ARM

Daily Mail & General Trust has appointed Ernst & Young to value its Northcliffe Media regional newspapers division ahead of a potential sale.

BANK RULES OUT MORE QUANTITATIVE EASING BEFORE FEBRUARY AT LEAST

The Bank of England has taken the prospect of another multi-billion pound cash injection into the economy off the table until February at the earliest and suggested a further round may not be warranted.

The Guardian

RBS BOSS SAYS BRITISH BANKS ARE SEEN AS A "DUMB" INVESTMENT

Royal Bank of Scotland's share price tumbled on Wednesday as the chief executive of the bailed-out bank suggested that investors thought it was "dumb" to put money into the banking industry.

IRELAND IS A SUCCESS, SAYS FINANCE MINISTER WHILE SEEKING TO EASE BAILOUT TERMS

Ireland's finance minister Michael Noonan says he will use the euro zone crisis to seek easier bailout terms for his cash-strapped economy.

The Independent

DEBT CRISIS LANDS ON GERMANY'S DOORSTEP

The sovereign debt crisis showed alarming signs of spreading to the very heart of the eurozone on Wednesday as Germany failed to sell a full tranche of new debt to the capital markets, forcing the central bank to step in.

GOOGLE CULLS RESEARCH PROJECTS TO CUT COSTS

Google is pulling the plug on another half-dozen research projects, including an attempt to improve the efficiency of solar power, in the third round of cost cuts since founder Larry Page became chief executive earlier this year. (Reporting by Michelle Martin)