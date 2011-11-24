The Times
JET AIRWAYS JOIN STRUGGLERS AMID GATHERING STORM IN INDIAN
AVIATION
India's airline industry has suffered a fresh blow after Jet
Airways, the country's largest and most successful
carrier, said that it was planning to sell aircraft and property
and offer emergency loans to its no-frills subsidiary in order
to secure its future.
NOKIA SIEMENS TO CUT 17,000 JOBS TO COUNTER LOW-COST RIVALS
Nokia Siemens Networks is to cut 17,000 jobs --
almost a quarter of its global workforce -- in an attempt to
claw back ground against low-cost competitors.
CHELSEA TAKE AIM AT MOVE DOWN RIVER TO BATTERSEA POWER
STATION
Roman Abramovich has teamed up with one of London's leading
developers in an attempt to move Chelsea Football Club to
Battersea Power Station.
The Telegraph
THOMAS COOK FACES RESTRUCTURING AS ADVISERS CALLED IN
Fraught tour operator Thomas Cook endured another
miserable day on Wednesday after it emerged its lenders had
called in professional advice, raising the prospect of a
root-and-branch restructure.
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST CONSIDER SELLING REGIONAL ARM
Daily Mail & General Trust has appointed Ernst &
Young to value its Northcliffe Media regional newspapers
division ahead of a potential sale.
BANK RULES OUT MORE QUANTITATIVE EASING BEFORE FEBRUARY AT
LEAST
The Bank of England has taken the prospect of another
multi-billion pound cash injection into the economy off the
table until February at the earliest and suggested a further
round may not be warranted.
The Guardian
RBS BOSS SAYS BRITISH BANKS ARE SEEN AS A "DUMB" INVESTMENT
Royal Bank of Scotland's share price tumbled on
Wednesday as the chief executive of the bailed-out bank
suggested that investors thought it was "dumb" to put money into
the banking industry.
IRELAND IS A SUCCESS, SAYS FINANCE MINISTER WHILE SEEKING TO
EASE BAILOUT TERMS
Ireland's finance minister Michael Noonan says he will use
the euro zone crisis to seek easier bailout terms for his
cash-strapped economy.
The Independent
DEBT CRISIS LANDS ON GERMANY'S DOORSTEP
The sovereign debt crisis showed alarming signs of spreading
to the very heart of the eurozone on Wednesday as Germany failed
to sell a full tranche of new debt to the capital markets,
forcing the central bank to step in.
GOOGLE CULLS RESEARCH PROJECTS TO CUT COSTS
Google is pulling the plug on another half-dozen
research projects, including an attempt to improve the
efficiency of solar power, in the third round of cost cuts since
founder Larry Page became chief executive earlier this year.
