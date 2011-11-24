Financial Times

EUROPEANS TURN TO US JUNK BONDS TO RENEW BRIDGE LOANS

Banks in Europe are turning to the US junk bond market, loan investors and so-called "mezzanine" fund providers to offload European bridge loans before the end of the year, but may still be forced to swallow losses on several high-profile deals.

CABLE DENIES HIRE-AND-FIRE CULTURE IN LABOUR REFORM

Vince Cable, business secretary, has announced a shake-up of workplace law, including a review of the case for a controversial new system of "no fault dismissals" in small companies and a big overhaul of employment tribunals.

BOSTOCK IN TALKS TO QUIT M&S FOR ASOS

Kate Bostock, the head of Marks and Spencer's clothing and homewares business, is in advanced talks to take up a senior role at ASOS.

TATA OVERLOOKS BROTHER AND PICKS MISTRY AS NEXT CHAIRMAN

Cyrus Mistry, a reclusive construction tycoon, has been unexpectedly selected as successor to Ratan Tata, the patriarch of corporate India and head of the powerful Tata Group.

LLOYDS SET TO DECIDE ON BRANCH DISPOSALS

NBNK, a new banking venture, and the mutual Co-operative Group have two weeks to finalise their bids for a package of branches being sold by Lloyds Banking Group, which says it will decide the future of the business before Christmas.

SPOTIFY WHISTLES UP HALF A MILLION NEW SUBSCRIBERS

Spotify, the digital music service, has added about half a million new subscribers in the two months since plugging into Facebook's new entertainment platform.

INVESTORS SHUN GERMAN BOND SALE

The worst-received bond sale by Germany since the launch of the euro fuelled market fears that the continent's debt crisis was now affecting Berlin, the region's biggest economy and key to the survival of the single currency.

JAMES MURDOCH QUITS PRESS BOARDS

James Murdoch had stepped down as a director of the stable of newspapers under the News International umbrella, it has emerged.

NOKIA SIEMENS TO CUT 17,000 JOBS

Nokia Siemens Networks is to cut 17,000 staff worldwide as part of extensive global restructuring to focus the struggling telecoms equipment maker on more profitable mobile broadband operations.

FCC REVIEW THREATENS AT&T AND T-MOBILE MERGER

AT&T's proposed $39bn takeover of Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile USA may have been dealt a knockout blow by the decision of the Federal Communications Commission's chairman to seek an administrative review of the deal, some analysts suggested on Wednesday.

