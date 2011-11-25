The Times

TAXPAYER TO FOOT BILL FOR JOB LOSSES AT BAE SYSTEMS

BAE Systems has handed the taxpayer a bill for up to 110 million pounds ($170.57 million) to fund 3,000 redundancies and the closure of its historic Hawk jet manufacturing plant near Hull, MPs have been told.

PUNCHY OFGEM "PLAYING IN THE GALLERY OF CHEAP SHOTS"

The head of energy watchdog Ofgem was the focus on Thursday of an extraordinarily withering attack from a FTSE 100 energy chief, who accused the regulator of cheap attacks on the industry in a campaign that he blamed for rising power prices.

GADDAFI'S MOBILE OPERATION SNAPPED UP IN 270 MLN STG DEAL

The carve-up of assets amassed by Colonel Gaddafi has started after control of a group of African mobile telecoms operators was sold to a British-led consortium in partnership with the Irish billionaire Denis O'Brien.

The Telegraph

THIRD-QUARTER GDP GROWTH "UNSUSTAINABLE"

The drivers of the 0.5 percent UK growth in the third quarter are unsustainable and signal a growing chance of a second recession, economists warned.

GERMANY STANDS FIRM OVER ECB

French appeals for Germany to sanction extra powers for the European Central Bank have been firmly rejected, despite warnings from politicians, economists and even the Vatican that it is the only way of "averting a catastrophe".

THOMAS COOK'S BANKS MULL EXTRA 100 MILLION STG LOAN

Thomas Cook's 17-strong banking syndicate is close to extending the company a 100 million pound loan to save it from imminent collapse.

The Guardian

TOYOTA ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR 1,500 JOBS AT DERBY PLANT

Toyota has thrown a lifeline to workers threatened by job cuts at Britain's last remaining train factory, in Derby, by announcing plans for up to 1,500 new manufacturing posts in the area.

DIXONS LOSSES PUSHED UP BY 4 MILLION STG BILL FOR LONDON RIOTS

Dixons Retail sank deeper into the red in the first half of the year as the electricals group was dragged down by chaos in the euro zone and a 4 million pound bill to restock and repair the PC World and Currys stores looted during the summer riots in London.

HMV JOINS DIGITAL STAMPEDE WITH ON-DEMAND FILMS

HMV has launched an on-demand film service featuring titles such as Harry Potter and X-Men, as the embattled retailer turns to digital channels to counter slumping store sales.

The Independent

HTC SHARES PLUNGE AS GROUP CUTS FORECASTS

The smartphone maker HTC shocked investors yesterday as it dramatically slashed its growth forecast, blaming the intense competition in the worldwide market.

