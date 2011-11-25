The Times
TAXPAYER TO FOOT BILL FOR JOB LOSSES AT BAE SYSTEMS
BAE Systems has handed the taxpayer a bill for up
to 110 million pounds ($170.57 million) to fund 3,000
redundancies and the closure of its historic Hawk jet
manufacturing plant near Hull, MPs have been told.
PUNCHY OFGEM "PLAYING IN THE GALLERY OF CHEAP SHOTS"
The head of energy watchdog Ofgem was the focus on Thursday
of an extraordinarily withering attack from a FTSE 100 energy
chief, who accused the regulator of cheap attacks on the
industry in a campaign that he blamed for rising power prices.
GADDAFI'S MOBILE OPERATION SNAPPED UP IN 270 MLN STG DEAL
The carve-up of assets amassed by Colonel Gaddafi has
started after control of a group of African mobile telecoms
operators was sold to a British-led consortium in partnership
with the Irish billionaire Denis O'Brien.
The Telegraph
THIRD-QUARTER GDP GROWTH "UNSUSTAINABLE"
The drivers of the 0.5 percent UK growth in the third
quarter are unsustainable and signal a growing chance of a
second recession, economists warned.
GERMANY STANDS FIRM OVER ECB
French appeals for Germany to sanction extra powers for the
European Central Bank have been firmly rejected, despite
warnings from politicians, economists and even the Vatican that
it is the only way of "averting a catastrophe".
THOMAS COOK'S BANKS MULL EXTRA 100 MILLION STG LOAN
Thomas Cook's 17-strong banking syndicate is close
to extending the company a 100 million pound loan to save it
from imminent collapse.
The Guardian
TOYOTA ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR 1,500 JOBS AT DERBY PLANT
Toyota has thrown a lifeline to workers threatened
by job cuts at Britain's last remaining train factory, in Derby,
by announcing plans for up to 1,500 new manufacturing posts in
the area.
DIXONS LOSSES PUSHED UP BY 4 MILLION STG BILL FOR LONDON
RIOTS
Dixons Retail sank deeper into the red in the first
half of the year as the electricals group was dragged down by
chaos in the euro zone and a 4 million pound bill to restock and
repair the PC World and Currys stores looted during the summer
riots in London.
HMV JOINS DIGITAL STAMPEDE WITH ON-DEMAND FILMS
HMV has launched an on-demand film service featuring
titles such as Harry Potter and X-Men, as the embattled retailer
turns to digital channels to counter slumping store sales.
The Independent
HTC SHARES PLUNGE AS GROUP CUTS FORECASTS
The smartphone maker HTC shocked investors
yesterday as it dramatically slashed its growth forecast,
blaming the intense competition in the worldwide market.
($1 = 0.6449 British pounds)
