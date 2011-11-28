The Times
IMF PREPARES TO ARM ITALY WITH A BAILOUT "BAZOOKA"
Italy's new government is close to requesting a bailout from
the International Monetary Fund in a move that could require the
European Central Bank to lend money to the Washington-based
body.
PRICES IN "RIP-OFF BRITAIN" ARE NOT AS BAD AS YOU THINK
Rip-off Britain is a myth, according to research showing
that retail prices are 5 percent lower in the UK than in the
euro zone.
CHINESE TYCOON RUNS INTO "INVISIBLE WALL"
A Chinese tycoon, frustrated in his 120 million pound
($185.81 million) lunge to develop a vast tract of farmland in
Iceland, has unleashed a blistering attack on the "unjust and
parochial" environment faced by China as its companies try to
invest abroad.
The Telegraph
MARKETS PRICING IN ENDGAME FOR THE EURO, WARNS UBS
Markets are "pricing in the endgame" for the euro as the
situation moves faster than politicians can act, UBS
has said before a key meeting between eurozone leaders and U.S.
President Barack Obama.
BOND FINANCING TO REPLACE PFIS
The Treasury is planning to use an innovative form of bond
financing to galvanise a planned 200 billion pounds of
infrastructure investment in the five years to 2015.
FAREPAK FEES REACH 8.2 MILLION STG
Five years after Farepak went bust, ruining Christmas for
nearly 120,000 savers, the fees dealing with the administration
have overtaken any amount customers can hope to receive.
The Guardian
THOMAS COOK CHIEF'S BONUS TARGETED
Incoming Thomas Cook chairman Frank Meysman has been
urged by corporate governance activists to claw back
multi-million-pound bonuses paid out to departed boss Manny
Fontenla-Novoa as the crisis-stricken package holiday group
draws up plans for at least 1,000 UK job cuts.
BANKS URGED TO SHOW RESTRAINT AS BUMPER PAYOUTS LOOM
Banks face new pressure to curb bonuses this week as a new
survey shows that City workers are once again expecting bumper
payouts this year.
EURO ZONE STATES PREPARE BOND AUCTION, BELGIUM AGREES
COALITION
A bond auction in Belgium will kick off another week of fear
and loathing in the euro zone on Monday as four key countries,
including France, Italy and Spain hope to raise 17 billion euros
($22.56 billion) in the coming days.
The Independent
BIG INVESTORS LOSE CONFIDENCE IN JAMES MURDOCH AS BSKYB
CHIEF
James Murdoch, the chairman of BSkyB, is set to
receive a bloody nose at the broadcaster's annual meeting
tomorrow, with a number of big investors planning to vote
against his reelection over his handling of the News of the
World phone-hacking scandal.
