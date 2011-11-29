The Times

EURO DITHERING IS "SEWING THE SEEDS OF A GLOBAL DISASTER"

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development raised the spectre of a global depression as it called on Europe to act now to save the single currency.

SMALL COMPANIES GIVEN "BREATHING SPACE" ON PENSION SCHEME REFORM

Millions of low-paid private-sector workers will have to wait a year longer before they start clocking up occupational pension benefits after the government bowed to business pressure on Monday and delayed planned reforms.

MAKE TOP BRASS AT PWC FEEL THE PAIN, TRIBUNAL IS URGED

PwC's millionaire partners should be made to "feel the pain" for failing to notice that JP Morgan was putting billions of pounds of its clients' funds at risk, a tribunal heard on Monday.

The Telegraph

50 BLN POUND BLACK HOLE AS UK SLIPS INTO RECESSION

Weak growth has blown a 50 billion pound ($77.73 billion)black hole in the Chancellor's deficit reduction programme, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

WHISKY AND DVDS OUTSELL MILK

Video games, whisky and DVDs are outselling milk and chicken at Sainsbury's, underlining how the supermarkets are now increasingly stealing high street retailers' customers.

EURO CRISIS HAS COST UK PLC UP TO 15 BILLION STG

The euro zone sovereign debt crisis has cost the UK almost 15 billion pounds ($23.32 billion) in lost economic activity, according to Mervyn King, governor of the Bank of England.

The Guardian

JUDGE BLOCKS CITI DEAL WITH REGULATOR OVER SUBPRIME LOANS

Citigroup faces a day of reckoning in court over its selling of financial instruments in the run-up to the subprime mortgage crisis after a New York judge struck down a $285 million settlement with regulators, ruling that the deal obscured an "overriding public interest in knowing the truth".

UK'S MARMITE MAKERS VOTE TO STRIKE OVER PENSION CUTS

Production of food institutions including Marmite and the Pot Noodle is under threat after three of Britain's largest trade unions voted for strike action at Unilever.

IPHONE SALES TRIPLE IN OCTOBER BUT RIVAL ANDROID BAGS THE NEW USERS

Pent-up UK demand for the iPhone 4S ensured Apple sold more than three times as many phones in October as in any of the three previous months, eclipsing the rival Google platform, according to data from Kantar Worldpanel ComTech.

The Independent

FEARS FOR FESTIVE TRADING AFTER HIGH STREET SALES SINK

The writing appears to be on the wall for a poor Christmas on the high street after retailers suffered their "fastest" fall in sales for more than two-and-a-half years in November, according to the business body CBI's latest survey.

