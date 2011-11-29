PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 1
Feb 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
EURO DITHERING IS "SEWING THE SEEDS OF A GLOBAL DISASTER"
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development raised the spectre of a global depression as it called on Europe to act now to save the single currency.
SMALL COMPANIES GIVEN "BREATHING SPACE" ON PENSION SCHEME REFORM
Millions of low-paid private-sector workers will have to wait a year longer before they start clocking up occupational pension benefits after the government bowed to business pressure on Monday and delayed planned reforms.
MAKE TOP BRASS AT PWC FEEL THE PAIN, TRIBUNAL IS URGED
PwC's millionaire partners should be made to "feel the pain" for failing to notice that JP Morgan was putting billions of pounds of its clients' funds at risk, a tribunal heard on Monday.
The Telegraph
50 BLN POUND BLACK HOLE AS UK SLIPS INTO RECESSION
Weak growth has blown a 50 billion pound ($77.73 billion)black hole in the Chancellor's deficit reduction programme, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
WHISKY AND DVDS OUTSELL MILK
Video games, whisky and DVDs are outselling milk and chicken at Sainsbury's, underlining how the supermarkets are now increasingly stealing high street retailers' customers.
EURO CRISIS HAS COST UK PLC UP TO 15 BILLION STG
The euro zone sovereign debt crisis has cost the UK almost 15 billion pounds ($23.32 billion) in lost economic activity, according to Mervyn King, governor of the Bank of England.
The Guardian
JUDGE BLOCKS CITI DEAL WITH REGULATOR OVER SUBPRIME LOANS
Citigroup faces a day of reckoning in court over its selling of financial instruments in the run-up to the subprime mortgage crisis after a New York judge struck down a $285 million settlement with regulators, ruling that the deal obscured an "overriding public interest in knowing the truth".
UK'S MARMITE MAKERS VOTE TO STRIKE OVER PENSION CUTS
Production of food institutions including Marmite and the Pot Noodle is under threat after three of Britain's largest trade unions voted for strike action at Unilever.
IPHONE SALES TRIPLE IN OCTOBER BUT RIVAL ANDROID BAGS THE NEW USERS
Pent-up UK demand for the iPhone 4S ensured Apple sold more than three times as many phones in October as in any of the three previous months, eclipsing the rival Google platform, according to data from Kantar Worldpanel ComTech.
The Independent
FEARS FOR FESTIVE TRADING AFTER HIGH STREET SALES SINK
The writing appears to be on the wall for a poor Christmas on the high street after retailers suffered their "fastest" fall in sales for more than two-and-a-half years in November, according to the business body CBI's latest survey.
($1 = 0.6433 British pounds) (Reporting by Michelle Martin)
