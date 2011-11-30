The Times

QUICK FIXES TO GET ECONOMY UP TO SPEED

Thirty-five road and rail projects got the go-ahead on Tuesday as George Osborne made infrastructure investment the centre of his economic package. The Chancellor of the Exchequer confirmed that the government would find savings of 5 billion pounds ($7.81 billion) from other budgets to invest in roads, railways and schools over the next three years.

MURDOCH SURVIVES BSKYB INVESTORS' REVOLT

James Murdoch was reappointed as chairman of BSkyB on Tuesday despite a rebellion from a quarter of shareholders and hostile questioning from Labour MPs at the annual meeting.

TOPPS RIDES STORM BY TURNING TILES INTO ONE OF LIFE'S LITTLE LUXURIES

Topps Tiles is chasing better-off customers as it tries to overcome a stagnant housing market. Sales have declined by 6.9 percent over the past seven weeks as consumers rein in spending, but its chief executive Matthew Williams said the company was increasingly luring better-off customers with products such as porcelain tiles.

BAE UNDER FIRE FROM MPS OVER TANZANIA PAYMENT

BAE Systems has been criticised by a parliamentary committee for dragging its heels over a 29.5 million pound compensation payment to the people of Tanzania.

The Telegraph

CONCERN REMAINS BUT "PLAN A-PLUS" WELCOMED

The British economy will struggle to attract the vital new business investment it needs to grow next year, despite the coalition government embarking on a welcome "Plan A-plus" to boost infrastructure spending and launch a credit-easing programme, business groups have warned.

LEVY INCREASE WILL HIT HSBC HARD

HSBC and Standard Chartered are likely to be the hardest hit by the government's decision to increase the bank levy for a third time in less than a year.

BSKYB USED DETAILS FROM PHONE HACKING TO AID LOBBYING - MP

News Corporation passed information obtained by hacking to BSkyB to help it "advance its commercial interests", Labour MP Chris Bryant has said.

The Guardian

OSBORNE STRIKES FIRST: PUBLIC SECTOR TO FOOT BILL FOR GROWTH PLAN

George Osborne told public sector workers and the low paid on Tuesday that they will be the ones to pick up the bill for his attempts to kick-start Britain's stagnant economy, and sakid that weaker growth and higher borrowing would force the country to ensure a record-breaking six years of austerity.

ITALY AT RISK OF GOING BROKE, SAYS ECB

European finance ministers were told on Tuesday that Italy's liquidity crisis could leave the euro zone's third-biggest economy insolvent with a devastating impact on the fate of the single currency and its big core economies, Germany and France.

The Independent

AMERICAN AIRLINES FORCED TO SEEK SHELTER FROM ECONOMIC STORM

American Airlines filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, blaming soaring fuel costs, low-cost airlines and mergers between competitors for its woes. AMR, the parent company of American Airlines and American Eagle, the regional commuter carrier, filed for Chapter 11 protection as it sought to buy time to cut costs and reduce its mounting debts.

($1 = 0.6405 British pounds) (Reporting by Michelle Martin)